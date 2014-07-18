Rake: Automate All the Things

A couple of years ago, I received an email from a friend stating he was learning Rails and he thought I should try it out. Although I had a good programming background, my web development skills were terrible. I knew a bit of HTML and CSS, but if you had asked me what POST and PUT had in common, I would have told you they both started with a P and ended with a T.

An author suggested that mastering Rails required mastering all aspects of web development, but the idea of learning everything from scratch did not excite me. A few days later, I stumbled upon some Ruby syntax on a Pastebin application online. I had no experience with Ruby whatsoever, but its syntax and style were so elegant and expressive that I could easily perceive what the author was attempting to do. I started toying around with Ruby books and instantly fell in love with the programming language. That’s the story of my affair with Ruby.

I know what you’re wondering-“What does this have to do with Rake and Rails? And why did I stylize the word scratch?”

Frankly speaking, I hate starting things from scratch. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if it’s a worldwide phenomenon. When you do something for the first time, it’s called an adventure. If you decide to do it again, everyone says it adds to your experience. But on the third run, it turns out to be boring.

When you step into the Ruby on Rails world as a developer, freelancer, or hobbyist, you will immediately feel the thrill and excitement of getting started and running

rails new webapp

But before you sink your teeth into engineering the stunning designs and concepts of your new web app, there are a series of necessary, although seemingly trivial, details to be addressed. Things like:

Cleaning up the Gemfile

Initializing a git repository

Setting up gems for your toolkits like Bootstrap

Configuring guard + spark, etc.

These steps will, of course, be beneficial for you as you develop your project, but they loom before you like a major obstacle to getting started. Dealing with these trifles drains all the excitement and energy from me and send me running for a cup of coffee.

Here’s where Rake comes in. As you may have guessed from its name, Rake is a Make-inspired application written in Ruby and developed by Jim Weirich. Rake is a task management utility that can do anything from automatically deleting your browser history to building artificial intelligence. I’m just kidding; Rake can’t quite do that, but it is powerful. Designed to build executable programs from source files, it can do so much more!

Initially, Jim wasn’t convinced that Rake would be useful, but the Ruby community were happy to prove him wrong by incorporating it with Ruby’s standard library.

Ok, let me state from the beginning that I never intended to write this code. I’m not convinced it is useful, and I’m not convinced anyone would even be interested in it. All I can say is that Why’s onion truck must by been passing through the Ohio valley. What am I talking about? … A Ruby version of Make. –Jim Weirich

Getting Started with Rake

Rake is an Embedded Domain Specific Language (EDSL) because, beyond the walls of Ruby, it has no existence. The term EDSL suggests that Rake is a domain-specific language that is embedded inside another language (Ruby) which has greater scope. Rake extends Ruby, so you can use all the features and extensions that come with Ruby. You can take advantage of Rake by using it to automate some tasks that have been continually challenging you. Because of this, you will find the novelty of using it will not quickly wear off and you soon become much more productive.

Sounds interesting? Let’s get started, shall we?

The Basics

Here are a few rake tasks that you have likely seen before:

$ rake db:migrate $ rake db:test:prepare

Running rake from the command-line involves calling rake followed by the name of the task. As the number of tasks increases, maintaining them and creating new ones becomes quite a tedious task in itself. Rake lets you organize your tasks using namespaces, making it possible to create multiple tasks having the same name assigned to different namespaces and avoid naming collision and ambiguity.

For instance, you could create two tasks with the name cleanup.

main:cleanup – This task cleans up your webapp directory removing deadwood files and unnecessary code chunks. temp:cleanup – This wipes out all the files and folders listed under temp directory.

Here is a barebones structure of a rake task.

It consists of

A namespace block

A short description about the task

The name of the task (note that I’ve used a symbol rather than a string)

A do..end block

block The code that the task is supposed to execute

Every piece of code in between the task :cleanup do..end block is executed when you call

rake main:cleanup

If you ever decide to add another task under the main namespace, it should be enclosed inside the outer do..end block. You can add any number of tasks under a namespace.

Dependency vs invoke

An essential component of any build tool is looking for dependencies (a.k.a prerequisites) and resolving them. A task can have multiple prerequisites which ought to get executed prior to the main task.

Rakefile

task :default => :third_task task :first_task do puts "First task" end task :second_task do puts ">>Second task" end task :third_task => [:first_task, :second_task] do puts ">>>>Hurray. This is the third task" puts " This task depends on the first_task and second_task and won’t be executed unless both the dependencies are satisfied." print "The syntax for declaring dependency is " puts " :main_task => :dependency" puts "and if there are more than 1 dependency, place all the dependencies inside the [] separated by commas " puts ":main_task => [:dep1, :dep2]" end

If you are wondering what :default is doing up there, it is a Ruby symbol that bears a special meaning to Rake. Running rake without any parameters from the terminal would execute third_task by default, because we’ve declared it with a :default symbol.

$ rake

Having prerequisites is useful, but wouldn’t it be awesome if we could do it the conventional, straightforward way, such as calling a task from another task? You can achieve this without having to leave Rake’s idioms.

namespace :main do task :test do if true puts "Calling test2 task." Rake::Task["main:test2"].invoke #invokes main:test2 else abort() end end task :test2 do puts ">Test2 task invoked" end end

As exemplified above, you can even place the task invocation under a conditional statement, in which case it will be executed only if the condition falls true.

Parameterized Tasks

What if we wanted to, say, pass parameters to our Rake task? Sound impossible? Not really.

task :tests, [:arg1, :arg2] do |t, args| puts "First argument: #{ args[:arg1] }" puts "Second argument: #{args[:arg2]}" end

And the output:

$ rake tests[1,some_random_string] First argument: 1 Second argument: some_random_string

That’s wicked, isn’t it? The parameters go inside the [ ], separated by commas. It takes 2 block variables:

t is the object concerned with this task

is the object concerned with this task args is a hash that stores your arguments

Create a test directory for the sake of this example.

mkdir testapp && cd testapp

We’ll create an empty data file and a Rakefile inside testapp and see what sort of wizardry Rake is capable of.

$ ls data.dat Rakefile

Here’s the Rakefile

namespace :setup do desc "A test task to check whether a directory exists" task :check do puts "Enter the name of the destination directory: " @dir = STDIN.gets.strip #Calling gets by itself would result in a call to "Kernel#gets" which is not what we want. if File.directory?("../#{@dir}") #Checks whether the user requested directory exists and if not creates a new one. puts "The directory exists" setup_copy #Calls setup_copy method else puts "Creating the requested directory..." mkdir "../#{@dir}" setup_copy end end desc "A test task to copy things around" task :copy => :check do #A task dependency puts "Copying files..." cp_r '.', "../#{@dir}" puts "Done.! :)" end end def setup_copy Rake::Task["setup:copy"].invoke #A task invocation end

For instant gratification, try running

rake setup:copy

from the testapp directory. Rake performs as it is told.

When setup:copy gets called, Rake attempts to satisfy its dependency setup:check . The setup:check captures the name of the destination directory through an instance variable. Using a local variable in that instance would mean that its scope would be restricted to that specific task. However, making it available to the subsequent child tasks would save us a lot of code and time. The if-else block checks whether the directory already exists, creates one if the condition fails and pokes the setup_copy function. This goes to demonstrate Rake’s complaisance with Ruby. The control returns to setup:copy . The cp_r method copies all the files residing in the current directory and places them in the user requested folder. (The ‘r’ in cp_r takes care of copying files recursively so that nothing is left out.)

Note: I am not sure whether you noticed, but we did not require any standard library files or load any extensions to make cp_r and mkdir accessible in our Rakefile. That’s because, the “fileutils” library is loaded with the Rakefile by default. I would highly recommend going through the ruby docs on fileutils. You will definitely find it useful at some stage of the tutorial.

Wouldn’t a task invocation and a dependency result in a conflict of interest? I thought you might ask something along those lines.

No. They can survive together without beating each other up. We’ll stick with employing tasks as prerequisites, that way we can keep the code apparent and palpable. But, you can do it the other way around, too.

Imagine that you have the 4 tasks depicted in the snippet below:

namespace :setup do task :init do puts ">init: Task to initiate a process" puts ">Imagine that all other tasks depend on this task" end task :cleanup => :init do #This task depends on :init puts ">>cleanup:Tasks related to cleaning up Gemfile, deleting public/index.html etc." end task :git=> :init do #This one too depends on :init puts ">>>git: Tasks concerned with setting up GIT repository" end task :all => [ :init, :cleanup, :git ] do #Depends on init, cleanup and git tasks. puts ">>>>all: Done" end end

Try running

rake setup:all

and see how it works out.

The last-mentioned command executes all the tasks in succession because we’ve filled in that task with 3 prerequisites, namely :init , :cleanup and :git . That’s cool. But what if we wanted to set up our git repo without cleaning up our Gemfile?

That too is achievable. Go ahead and type this into your terminal.

rake setup:git

Since the setup:init is a prerequisite for the task concerned with creation of a git repo, it will get executed and woohoo.

Initializing.. Tasks concerned with setting up GIT repository.

Rake and Rails: The Perfect Duo

We are nearly done with hiking through the basics of Rake. There are just a few tiny bits remaining to be discussed about the design of the script we are about to construct.

Usually, developers tend to have a directory dedicated to Rails, inside of which they create new projects and maintain existing ones. Somewhat like the screenshot depicted below.

That’s good. We will create a folder named Rake under the ~/Rails directory which, in my opinion, is the desirable location to place our Rakefile and all of the associated files.

$ cd ~/Rails $ mkdir Rake

Create a new Rails application, say, testapp under ~/Rails. (Using the rails new command)

$ ls testapp Rake

Our Rake directory and Rails application directory are in the same level. So, let’s get started.

The Rakefile and all the associated files will dwell inside the Rake directory. At the other end we have the testapp directory, which is the destination directory that we plan to manipulate. The setup:init task will initiate the process. It will copy all the files residing in the Rake directory to the destination directory’s lib/tasks folder. Every Rails app, generated via the generate script, comes equipped with a lib/tasks folder. The Rails convention is to place all the Rake tasks in this directory and these tasks will be accessible from the root of the Rails application directory by default.

Here is a sketch of an improved :init task.

namespace :setup do desc "Initiate setup. This task serves as a dependency for other tasks." task :init do print "Name of the destination directory: " name = STDIN.gets.strip if pwd().split('/').last == "Rake" puts "Copying the files to #{name}/lib/tasks." # Copying the rakefile over to lib/tasks of the destination directory. # This is a Rails generated directory dedicated for rake tasks. cp_r '.', "../#{name}/lib/tasks", verbose: false print "Do you want to continue with the setup?(y/n): " option = STDIN.gets.strip case option when /[^Yy]/ abort_message #A call to the abort_message method. end # change directory to the root of the Rails application directory cd "../#{name}" end end def abort_message abort("Exiting. You can each task individually. See rake -T for more info") #A handy method to exit early from a rake task. You can read more about it here. end end

Apart from a few Ruby constructs, you shouldn’t have much trouble decoding it. Although preserving Rake files in lib/tasks isn’t mandatory, it might become advantageous at a later stage of the development phase.

But, there is a catch. If you plan to call up the custom Rake tasks from the testapp directory as demonstrated below, it wouldn’t work.

$ cd testapp rake setup:init rake aborted! Don't know how to build task 'setup:init'

Although you can call up the tasks from the Rake directory without stumbling into any issues, executing custom Rake tasks from the web application’s root directory as shown will result in an error. Rake will ignore all the files currently placed in lib/tasks, including the Rakefile, because it will only load files having the “.rake” extension . To fix this, we might have to tweak our Rakefile. For the moment, we will let this pass and deal with it later.

Next, we have the cleanup task. You can engineer this task to perform all sorts of pesky cleanup jobs prior to getting started with the actual development of the app. As in the case of most developers, the first thing I do is edit my Gemfile, removing the commented lines of code and adding gems without which I find it hard to survive.

desc "Cleanup Gemfile and other stuff." task :cleanup => :init do print "Clean up the standard Gemfile for a new one?(y/n): " option = STDIN.gets.strip case option when /[^Yy]/ abort_message end puts "Setting a new Gemfile." cp 'lib/tasks/Gemfile', '.', verbose: false #Copying the gemfile from lib/tasks to the root of the project directory. puts "Running bundle install. This may take a while...



" sh "bundle install" #sh bridges your task with the command-line, bestowing upon you the access to all the terminal commands. end

Here is an edited version of the Gemfile.

source 'https://rubygems.org' ruby '2.0.0' gem 'rails', '4.0.0' group :development, :test do gem 'sqlite3', '1.3.7' end group :test do #test end gem 'sass-rails', '4.0.0' gem 'uglifier', '2.1.1' gem 'coffee-rails', '4.0.0' gem 'jquery-rails', '2.2.1' gem 'turbolinks', '1.1.1' gem 'jbuilder', '1.0.2' group :doc do gem 'sdoc', '0.3.20', require: false end group :production do #production end

We’ll place the good looking Gemfile in our ~/Rails/Rake directory and Rake will take care of the rest. The command rake setup:init will copy the Gemfile (along with the Rakefile) to lib/tasks and :cleanup will move it to the root directory replacing the original Gemfile.

Here is my implementation of tasks concerned with the initialization of git, creation of the git repo, and pushing the app into the github repository:

desc "Git tasks" task :git => :init do print "Create a new GIT repository?(y/n): " option = STDIN.gets.strip case option when /[^Yy]/ abort_message end sh 'git init' puts "Adding a few items to .gitignore." cp 'lib/tasks/.gitignore', '.', verbose: false puts "Setting up git" sh 'git add .' sh 'git commit -m "Init" ' puts "Enter the link to your repository for this app." repo = STDIN.gets.strip sh "git remote add origin #{repo}" sh 'git push -u origin master' end

Since you have all the terminal commands at your disposal via the sh method, you can write a task to create a git branch with ease:

desc "Create a git branch" task :git_branch => :git do puts "Creating a git branch, just to be safe!" sh 'git checkout -b Pre-development' end desc "Run all setup tasks" task :all => [:init, :cleanup, :git, :git_branch] do puts "DOne" end

This is how our barebone tasks from earlier look if a bit of meat was added to them:

namespace :setup do desc "Initiate setup. This task serves as a dependency for other tasks." task :init do print "Name of the destination directory: " name = STDIN.gets.strip #Calling gets by itself would result in a call to Kernel#gets which is not what we want. Switch to STDIN.gets instead. if pwd().split('/').last == "Rake" puts "Copying the files to #{name}/lib/tasks." # Copying the rakefile over to lib/tasks of the destination directory. This is a Rails generated directory dedicated for rake tasks. cp_r '.', "../#{name}/lib/tasks", verbose: false print "Do you want to continue with the setup?(y/n): " option = STDIN.gets.strip case option when /[^Yy]/ abort_message #A call to the abort_message method. end cd "../#{name}" #change directory to the root of the Rails app directory end end def abort_message abort("Exiting. You can each task individually. See rake -T for more info") #A handy method to exit early from a rake task. You can read more about it here. end desc "Cleanup Gemfile and other stuff." task :cleanup => :init do print "Clean up the standard Gemfile for a new one?(y/n): " option = STDIN.gets.strip case option when /[^Yy]/ abort_message end puts "Setting a new Gemfile." # Copying the gemfile from lib/tasks to the root of the project directory. cp 'lib/tasks/Gemfile', '.', verbose: false puts "Running bundle install. This may take a while...



" #sh bridges your task with the command-line bestowing upon you, the access to all the terminal commands. sh "bundle install" end desc "Git tasks" task :git => :init do print "Create a new GIT repository?(y/n): " option = STDIN.gets.strip case option when /[^Yy]/ abort_message end sh 'git init' puts "Adding a few items to .gitignore." cp 'lib/tasks/.gitignore', '.', verbose: false puts "Setting up git" sh 'git add .' sh 'git commit -m "Init" ' puts "Enter the link to your repository for this app." repo = STDIN.gets.strip sh "git remote add origin #{repo}" sh 'git push -u origin master' end desc "Task to create a new git branch" task :git_branch => :git do puts "Creating a git branch, just to be safe!" sh 'git checkout -b Pre-development' end desc "Task to run all tasks under the setup namespace" task :all => [:init, :cleanup, :git, :git_branch] do puts "Done" end end

That’s a lot of code. However, it’s fairly easy to figure out what it does because, Ruby doesn’t complicate matters, but rather streamlines it to the point where a total stranger make sense of it.

Don’t Forget to DRY Up Your Code

The Rakefile looks a bit cluttered to me. Since it’s going to get pretty bad soon, we should refactor and clean it up a bit. The ideal solution is to keep the tasks neatly sorted into individual files and import them to the main Rakefile, like so:

Dir.glob('*.rake').each { |r| import r }

init.rake

namespace :setup do desc "Initiate setup. This task serves as a dependency for other tasks." task :init do print "Name of the destination directory: " name = STDIN.gets.strip if pwd().split('/').last == "Rake" puts "Copying the files to #{name}/lib/tasks." cp_r '.', "../#{name}/lib/tasks", verbose: false print "Do you want to continue with the setup?(y/n): " option = STDIN.gets.strip case_code(option) cd "../#{name}" else puts "We are already on the destination directory" end end def abort_message abort("Exiting. You can each task individually. See rake -T for more info") end def case_code(option) case option when /[^Yy]/ abort_message end end end

cleanup.rake

namespace :setup do desc "Cleanup Gemfile and other stuff." task :cleanup => :init do print "Clean up the standard Gemfile for a new one?(y/n): " option = STDIN.gets.strip case_code(option) puts "Setting a new Gemfile." cp 'lib/tasks/Gemfile', '.', verbose: false puts "Running bundle install. This may take a while...



" sh "bundle install" end end

git.rake

namespace :setup do desc "Git tasks" task :git => :init do print "Create a new GIT repository?(y/n): " option = STDIN.gets.strip case_code(option) sh 'git init' puts "Adding a few items to .gitignore." cp 'lib/tasks/.gitignore', '.', verbose: false puts "Setting up git" sh 'git add .' sh 'git commit -m "Init" ' puts "Enter the link to your repository for this app." repo = STDIN.gets.strip sh "git remote add origin #{repo}" sh 'git push -u origin master' end task :git_branch => :git do puts "Creating a git branch, just to be safe!" sh 'git checkout -b Pre-development' end end

all.rake

namespace :setup do task :all => [:init, :cleanup, :git, :git_branch] do puts "Done" end end

This benefits us in 2 ways,

Our Rake tasks are now organized and easily accessible. You can call up these tasks at any stage of web development from the project’s root directory. If you will recall, I had mentioned that the files residing in lib/tasks will only be loaded if they have a .rake extension. Rake ignored our custom tasks earlier because we had stored them inside the Rakefile.

Rake can automate tons of tasks, which you thought were too trivial or too complex. This tutorial was written with the intention to get you started with Rake to make your life easier by doing things with less human intervention. Now that you’ve seen Rake in action, you shouldn’t have trouble widening your horizons and making the best use of it.