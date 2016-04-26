Kevin Kononenko is the founder of Manual, a site where developers have been voting on the most helpful coding and design tutorials on the planet. He is also a self-taught web developer.
A Beginner’s Guide to Data Binding in D3.js
Kevin Kononenko introduces "data binding" or "data joins" in d3.js, explaining how data is tied to actual elements in the DOM.
Creating Animated Google Map Markers with CSS and JavaScript
Kevin Kononenko shows how to create animated markers in Google Maps that respond to the user's actions.