A Beginner’s Guide to Data Binding in D3.js

D3.js is a powerful data visualization library that allows you to create amazing charts — such as bubble charts, line and bar charts — with just a few lines of code.

With a beginner’s understanding of JavaScript, you can convert your array or object into a colorful display. However, every single beginner struggles at first to understand how data is tied to actual elements in the DOM. This is known as “data binding” or “data joins”. It’s a huge deal, because it’s the first step of the entire process!

Intuitively, you might expect a for() loop, where you loop over every item in your data and create an element. Like this:

var data = [{x: 100, y: 100}, {x: 200, y: 200}, {x: 300, y: 300}] for(var i=0; i< data.length; i++){ svg.append("circle") .attr("cx", function(data) { return data[i].x; }) .attr("cy", function(data) { return data[i].y; }) .attr("r", 2.5); }

But this isn’t how it works! In fact, there are no for() loops involved at all. Instead, here’s the code block that would cover the functionality above:

var data = [{x: 100, y: 100}, {x: 200, y: 200}, {x: 300, y: 300}] svg.selectAll("circle") .data(data) .enter().append("circle") .attr("cx", function(d) { return d.x; }) .attr("cy", function(d) { return d.y; }) .attr("r", 2.5);

This would add 3 black circles to your SVG canvas. Whoa. This is because D3 uses a declarative style of programming. The for() loop is covered implicitly in this code block.

This takes some getting used to, so I’m going to go through the code block above line-by-line so you can understand exactly what’s going on. It’s the same idea as planting a vegetable garden. When you’re done reading, you’ll be able to build any basic visualization in 5 to 10 lines and get started with styling (the easy part).

If you’re looking for a more technical explanation of this concept, check out the D3 documentation or Scott Murray’s guide to data binding.

Step 1: SVG/ The Plot of Land

First, you need to choose where you want to draw the data visualization. This is equivalent to choosing the area you want to plant:

>var svg = d3.select("body") .append("svg") .attr("width", '800px') .attr("height", '800px');

This creates an 800px by 800px area of land — the body — into which you can add your elements. Pretty straightforward.

Step 2: selectAll/ Creating the Holes

Next, we need a selectAll() statement to create the group that we’ll later fill with elements. Think of this like digging the holes in your garden. D3 does this so that you can later either update or remove the entire set of elements at once. Here’s an example:

svg.selectAll("circle")

If you haven’t previously added any circles, this will work just fine. Please note that “circle” is a basic shape from the SVG specification. If you’ve previously added circles, you can just use a class here, like:

svg.selectAll(".circleClass")

Okay, this image is slightly misleading. There’s an infinite number of holes within the part of the garden you plan on planting. There wasn’t a great way to turn that into an image in a reasonable amount of space. The important part is that you are delineating a certain area in which you’ll be planting data elements. If you wanted to add SVG “rect” elements, you’d do that in a different part of the garden. At this point in the code, it’s unclear how many elements you’ll actually add. Let’s figure that out!

Step 3: Data/ The seeds

This is the most important part. It determines what data will be used in the visualization. In JavaScript, you can pass this data in the form of an array or object. In this step, you “bind” your data to the type of DOM element you specified in selectAll() . After this point, you can reference items in the array or object just like you always do in JavaScript. We’ll get to that in a couple of steps. In the case below, there are three items in the array, so we expect that three elements will be added to the DOM when we’re done:

var data = [{x: 100, y: 100}, {x: 200, y: 200}, {x: 300, y: 300}] svg.selectAll("circle") .data(data)

This is the same as selecting a specific type of seed for the garden. Each type of seed has certain characteristics, and will blossom into a known type of plant.

Step 4: Enter/ Put Seeds in Holes

The .enter() command matches the selectAll statement with the number of elements in the array/object, and determines the number of elements that will need to be created. You no longer have an infinite plot of land! The number of holes in your plot of land now matches the number of plants you want to grow:

svg.selectAll("circle") .data(data) .enter()

In the code for this example, there are now three holes, and seeds of one specific type in each of those holes (tomatoes, for example). This also determines the number of iterations your code will automatically go through (3, again).

Step 5: Append/ The Structure of Your Plants

The .append() command determines which of the SVG basic shapes you’ll use. Although you have many options for the selectAll() statement, there are only seven shapes to choose from in this step (or a “g”, but that’s more advanced). selectAll() names the group, append() names the actual shape:

svg.selectAll("circle") .data(data) .enter().append("circle")

This is similar to the structure that compliments your plant. What do you want your plant to grow into? If you want to grow tomatoes, you’ll need a tower. Different shapes and data visualizations are suited for different data sets.

Brief Explanation on How to Access the Data

Alright, now you’ve added three circle elements to the DOM. You chose your plot of land, dug the holes, planted the seeds and provided the structure for the plants to grow. Here’s how to choose the attributes of each circle:

.attr("cx", function(d) { return d.x; }) .attr("cy", function(d) { return d.y; })

From the circle specification, we know that you can determine a circle’s position within the SVG canvas with cx and cy . In both cases, we’re using function(d) to access the properties of each item in the original array. Since you used .enter() , you know this code block will run for each item in the array, a total of three times.

The d stands for each item in the array, like {x: 100, y: 100} . If it said d,i , the i would be index 0 for the first item, 1 for the second item and so on. And when you ask it to return d.x , you’re just looking at the x property of each item, and turning that into pixels. That would be 100 pixels right of the origin in this case. Now you’re just using normal JavaScript! You can use if statements, function calls and anything else.

Conclusion

Before you can build anything cool with D3, you need to understand its specific method for turning data into DOM elements of your choice. Styling is super easy compared to the data part. Adding text is very similar to adding shapes, so once you understand the data part, you understand text as well.

Although you may be cursing the D3 creators for adding such a challenging concept this early in the learning process, they had good reason to do it this way. D3 is a flexible library that can handle so many challenges nearly automatically. This data binding structure will allow you to complete complex actions in just one to two lines of code. Now go out and “wow” your users!

Editor’s note: there’s also an interactive version of this article.