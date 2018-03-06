Jonathan is the founder of Tumult and lead developer of Hype. He’s a multi-talented Objective-C hacker, web developer and designer. Jonathan previously was an engineering manager at Apple responsible for teams working on Mail.app, macOS updates and automation tools. He started writing macOS shareware from his dorm room at Purdue.
Jonathan's articles
Adding Animations for Effective Blog Posts with WordPress and Tumult Hype
By Jonathan Deutsch,
Jonathan Deutsch shows how to add fancy animations to your WordPress posts and engage your readers with Tumult Hype, an easy-to-use visual animation tool.
Advanced Timing & Easing for Web Animations with Tumult Hype
By Jonathan Deutsch,
Jonathan Deutsch offers an easy-to-follow guide on how you can fine tune animation timing functions with Tumult Hype, a visual tool for advanced animations.
Visual Ad Creation Workflow with Tumult Hype
By Jonathan Deutsch,
Jonathan Deutsch walks you through a step by step process of how to create engaging animated HTML 5 ads with Tumult Hype, a visual tool, no coding required.