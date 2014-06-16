Islam is a freelance web developer with experience spanning the full stack of application development. He is a co-founder of Whitespace which is a web development agency. Besides for that he spends his time working on open source projects that he find intriguing or writing tutorials. He was an ex-Google Summer of Code student in 2012 and a mentor for 2 projects in 2013 for KDE. You can find him on Twitter @wazery_ or check his Linkedin profile linkedin.com/in/wazery.
Islam's articles
Advanced Search with Ransack
Ratyrate: Add Rating to Your Rails App
Effective Rails Development with Vim
Learn how to use Vim for efficient and effective Rails development. The article covers plugins and configuration that will make Vim a fantastic Rails IDE.
Getting Started with Vim
