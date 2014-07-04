Effective Rails Development with Vim
By Islam Wazery
Ruby
If you are new to Vim, be sure to read my introduction as it will help prepare you for this article. Here, I am focusing on using Vim for effective Rails development.
Rails Plugin
Tim Pope wrote a very useful Vim plugin called [Rails.vim][1] that provides a lot of great functionality, including enhanced syntax highlighting, partial extraction, and easier navigation in a Rails project.
Installation Using Vundle
As we saw in the previous tutorial, it’s very easy to install any plugin using Vundle. Just add the following line inside the
call vundle#begin() and
call vundle#end() block:
Plugin 'tpope/vim-rails'
After that, type
:PluginInstall, hit enter, and Vundle will do the rest. Restart Vim and Rails.vim will be ready to use. Actually the plugin URL is
https://github.com/tpope/vim-rails but as we have seen in the previous tutorial we don’t need to add the Github URL because Vundle will add it automatically, as it uses Github by default for the plugin sources.
All of the commands in Rails.vim are namespaced under the letter
R. As such, to access any of the commands while browsing any Rails (
.rb, .erb, ..etc) file, type
:R and hit tab twice to view a list of them. You can browse the documentation typing
:help Rails
Jumps Using
gf
There is an exception to the rule that every Rails.vim command begins with the letter
:R, which is
gf (short for Go to File). The default behavior of Vim when typing
gf with the cursor on a file name is to open up that file. However, when using Rails.vim this behavior is modified, so if you type
gf on any identifier it will take you to the file where it’s specified. For example, when typing
gf with the cursor positioned on the word “company”, Vim will take you to the Company model:
has_one :company
Also, if you try this on any method, Vim will also take you to the file where the method is defined, even if it is a Rails built-in method. Browse the routes file, hit
gf on any identifier, and you will find that Vim now understands where it’s defined.
get "home", to: "pages#home", as: "home"
If the cursor is on
home, Vim will take you to the
PagesController and place the cursor on the
home action inside it. This also works on partials, named routes, and many other Rails identifiers.
NOTE:
1- In order for this to work, make sure you open Vim from the Rails project directory.
2- To go back to the previous file, hit
CTRL + oin command mode.
3- To jump forward in files visited, hit
CTRL+ i.
4- To view the list of visited files, hit
:jumps.
Navigation in project files
Rails.vim allows easy navigation through different project files, like
models,
view, or
controllers. You can easily jump to any one of them, as well as to a specific line or method. Let me explain how to do that.
|Navigation Command
|Value
|Rcontroller
|Jump to relevant controller, as if you are in a model file, and you want to jump to its controller.
|Rmodel
|Jump to the model
|Rview
|Just add the name of the view like (index, show, edit) to jump to the relevant view.
|Runittest
|Jump to the relevant unit test.
|Rfunctionaltest
|Jump to the relevant test.
|Rintegrationtest
|Jump to the integration test, integration spec, or cucumber feature specified.
|Rspec
|Jump to the given spec.
|Rmigration
|Use tab completion to choose from the available migrations and jump to one of them.
|Rschema
|Jump to the project schema.
|Rmailer
|Jump to the given mailer.
|Rhelper
|Jump to the given helper.
|Rjavascript
|Jump to given JavaScript or CoffeScript file.
|Rstylesheet
|Jump to given stylesheet.
|Rtask
|Jump to given task.
|Rlib
|Jump to given lib, if no arguments specified it jumps to the Gemfile.
|Rlayout
|Jump to the layout of the current controller.
NOTE:
You can specify the controller, model, view, or test file you want to open by typing its name. Also, Vim provides tab completion while typing file names.
Open Files in Split Windows
If you want to open a file in a split window, just type
:RV, instead of
:R, and the item you wish to open (model, view, controller, etc.) This opens the file in a vertical split. If you want to a horizontal split, use
:RS
Open Files in New Tabs
You can open any Rails file in a new window just use
:RT instead of
:R.
Open Files in Current Buffer
You can open any file in the current buffer (which means appending its content to the current cursor position in the current file) using
:RD.
Running Tests
Why leave the text editor just to run the tests? Rails.vim gives you the ability to run tests directly from the editor, by simply typing
:Rake. You can also run subsets of tests, like functional tests, unit tests, integration tests, Cucumber features, RSpec specs.
Generating Migrations
Why to leave Vim to run a migration? Just type
:Rgenerate migration add_something_to_tablename. It will not only generate the migration, but also takes you to the file, which is really useful and saves time.
Inverting a Migration
What if you want to invert a migration, use
:Rinvert.
Running, Restarting, and Killing the Server
- You can run the server process from Vim using
:Rserver.
- You can stop the existing process and run a new one (restart the server) with
:Rserver!.
- You can kill the running server with
:Rserver!-.
Viewing the Current Relevant Path
If you want to open the correct URL for the current file, like
app/controllers/companies_controller.rb, type
:Rpreview. It will open “/companies”, provided the server is running.
NOTE:
This command is context aware, so if you issued it on the
indexaction of the
CompaniesController, it will take you to the relevant route
/companies/index
Partial Extraction
Rails.vim plugin offers a very handy feature called partial extraction. It is a bit tedious to extract some
ERB to a partial, because that involves steps like cutting some text, creating a new file with a name that begins with
_, and pasting that text, then refactoring the original view to include the partial. Why not let Vim handle that for you in an easy command.
If this is your file, in
app/views/user/show.html.erb:
20 <div>
21 <h2><%= @user.name %></h2>
22 <p><%= @user.email %></p>
23 </div>
And you issue this command:
:21,22Rextract profile
Your file changes to this:
20 <div>
21 <%= render 'profile' %>
22 </div>
A new file will be created with the relevant code in the relevant path.
app/views/user/_profile.html.erb now contains:
1 <h2><%= @user.name %></h2>
2 <p><%= @user.email %></p>
The
Rextract command will behave differently depending on the file in which it is issued. If you are in a view, it will extract the code to a partial. If you are in a helper, it will create a helper with the extracted code. If you are in a model or controller, it will create a new concern with the extracted code.
SnipMate
SnipMate is a very useful plugin for managing code snippets. It saves a lot of time when writing code and you will find yourself using its shortcuts to create large code snippets. SnipMate also supports other languages, like JavaScript and HTML.
Installation
Using Vundle just add the following line inside the
call vundle#begin() and
call vundle#end() blocks:
Plugin 'garbas/vim-snipmate'
Call
:PluginInstall and restart Vim.
Ruby Snippets
Now you can use the snippets. Open up a controller file, type
def, then hit the tab key. Vim will insert the
def end block, highlight the method name, and enter insert mode for you. After typing the method name, hit the tab key again and the cursor will jump inside the method definition. Pretty useful, right?
There are many other useful snippets, like:
|Code block
|Shortcut
|if end block
|if
|if else end block
|ife
|Each block
|ea
|Each with index
|eawi
|Map
|map
|Collect
|col
|Select
|sel
|Scan
|sca
|Class
|cla
To view the full list of available Ruby snippets, open the
~/.vim/snippets/ruby.snippets file.
You can also add your own snippets to that file, just follow the format. Let’s take the
if end snippet as an example:
snippet if
if ${1:condition}
${2}
end
The word
if after
snippet is the snippet name. The next line is the snippet itself.
${1 is the first place the cursor will land and the word “condition” will be there highlighted and ready for replacement.
${2} is the next cursor position after the user hits the tab key. I recommend you to add your own snippets to enhance your editing efficiency.
CTags
Another useful tool is Exuberant Ctags. It enables you to navigate easily through your project source code. It indexes the source code objects to tags, which makes it easy for the editor to locate any source code object and jump to its definition.
Installation
First, you need to make sure that Ctags is not installed on your system. Type
which ctags, if it returns with a result like
ctags: aliased to /usr/local/bin/ctags, then you don’t need to install it.
If you do need to install it, here are instructions for various platforms. If you are using Fedora Linux, download the RPM package. If you are using MacOSX, use Hombrew to install it by typing
brew install ctags. On Ubuntu, there is a package called
exuberant-ctags which you can install with the apt-get package manager.
Running Ctags
To run Ctags on your project source code, type
ctags -R --exclude=.git --exclude=log * from the root of your Rails directory. The capital
R argument here makes it recursive. We exclud the .git directory, for obvious reasons.
A file named tags is now generated, which you should add it to the .gitignore file.
The final step is to add the following line to the
vimrc file to tell Vim where to look for the tags file.
set tags=./tags;
Ctags is now ready. Go to any source file, position the cursor on any method, and hit
CTRL + ]. Vim will jump to the definition.
For example:
flash[:alert] = 'alert'
If the cursor is on
flash and you hit
CTRL + ], Vim will jump to its source definition. This is very handy for viewing Rails source and learning more about it.
NOTE:
You can jump to definitions by typing
tag method_name. To jump to
has_manytype
:tag has_many.
You can use regular expressions like :tag /validate*
Ack
Ack is an awesome replacement for
grep. Ack searches files for lines containing a match to the given pattern. With no file selected, Ack searches through regular files that are not explicitly excluded by the
--ignore-dir and
--ignore-file options, either present in the
ackrc files or on the command line.
Installation
On MacOSX you can install Ack using Hombrew by typing
brew install ack in the terminal. On Ubuntu you can do that by
sudo apt-get install ack-grep, also you can refer to this [site][2] for other supported operating systems.
Easy Searching Source Code
You can use Ack from the terminal and from Vim. To use it from Vim as a replacement for grep just add the following line to the
vimrc file:
" Use ack instead of grep
set grepprg=ack
You can use Ack from the terminal by typing
ack --ruby controller, which will print all the lines with the word “controller”.
Now, if you type
:grep controller in Vim, it will use Ack to search the project files for the occurrences of “controller” and print the lines where it is found.
Editing .ackrc config
We probably want to ignore the log and assets files, right? We can do so with a config file called
ackrc placed in the project directory. It can also be placed in your home directory for global configuration.
Ignore the log and assets files with the following lines:
--ignore-dir=log
--ignore-dir=public/assets
Quick Navigation Through Results
When using
grep some_text in Vim, it will print the lines of its occurrences. When you hit
Enter, it will jump to the first occurrence. How do you move to the next one?
Simply type
:cn to go to the next result, and
:cp to jump to the previous.
tComment
There is a useful plugin for commenting and uncommenting Ruby code called tComment. It works like a toggle, allowin the selection of large chuncks of code to be commented/uncommented with a single shortcut.
Installation
Just like the previous examples, installation is easy with Vundle. Just add the following line to your
vimrc inside the
call vundle#begin() and
call vundle#end() blocks:
Plugin 'tomtom/tcomment_vim'
Call
:PluginInstall and restart Vim.
Usage
Here is a list of shortcuts provided by the tComment plugin:
|Shortcut
|Description
|gc{motion}
|Toggle comments
|gcc
|Toggle comment for the current line
|gC{motion}
|Comment region
|gCc
|Comment the current line
Vim RSpec
Thoughtbot created a very handy plugin for running RSpec tests from Vim. It’s a big time saver, allowing RSpec specs to be fired off from inside Vim. The Vim RSpec plugin is strongly influenced by Gary Bernhardt’s Destroy All Software screencasts.
Installation
Add the following line to your
vimrc inside the
call vundle#begin() and
call vundle#end() blocks:
Plugin 'thoughtbot/vim-rspec'
Call
:PluginInstall and restart Vim.
Usage
Here are the default key mappings that RSpec plugin provide. You can customize it and add your preferred key mappings to the
.vimrc file.
" RSpec.vim mappings
map <Leader>t :call RunCurrentSpecFile()<CR>
map <Leader>s :call RunNearestSpec()<CR>
map <Leader>l :call RunLastSpec()<CR>
map <Leader>a :call RunAllSpecs()<CR>
Ruby Refactoring
Ruby Refactoring is a plugin written by Enrique Comba Riepenhausen to make refactoring Ruby easier. As he states in the readme, Ruby Refactoring is inspired by some refactoring patterns that Gary Bernhardt presented at the Software Craftsmanship User Group UK.
Installation
Add the following line to your
vimrc inside the
call vundle#begin() and
call vundle#end() blocks:
Plugin 'ecomba/vim-ruby-refactoring'
Call
:PluginInstall and restart Vim.
Usage
Have a look at the excellent documentation Justin provides, which covers everything you need to use this plugin.
Summary
In this tutorial, we covered some of the most useful Vim plugins for writing Rails. If you followed all my suggestions, your Vim editor is now an effective RoR IDE. Good luck!
Islam is a freelance web developer with experience spanning the full stack of application development.
