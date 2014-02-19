Ilya Bodrov is personal IT teacher, a senior engineer working at Campaigner LLC, author and teaching assistant at Sitepoint and lecturer at Moscow Aviations Institute. His primary programming languages are Ruby (with Rails) and JavaScript. He enjoys coding, teaching people and learning new things. Ilya also has some Cisco and Microsoft certificates and was working as a tutor in an educational center for a couple of years. In his free time he tweets, writes posts for his website, participates in OpenSource projects, goes in for sports and plays music.
Ilya's articles
Asynchronous File Uploads in Rails
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
We'll explore file uploading, such as how to implement asynchronous file uploading with Rails as well as uploading multiple files using AJAX.
Better File Uploads with Dragonfly
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
A tutorial for uploading files using Dragonfly and Rails. Image manipulation, thumbnail generation, and storing files on Amazon S3 are covered.
Forem – A Rails Forum Engine
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
A step-by-step tutorial showing how to setup a Rails-based forum web application using the Forem gem. The article walks through the code and gotchas.
Nested Comments with Rails
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
This article shows how to implement nested comments in a Rails app with the help of the closure_tree gem.
Versioning with PaperTrail
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
In this article, we are going to talk about how to implement a "History" page and an "undo" button (as well as "redo") with the help of the paper_trail gem.
YouTube on Rails
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Infinite Scrolling with Rails, In Practice
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Infinite Scrolling in Rails: The Basics
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,