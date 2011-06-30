Estelle Weyl
Estelle Weyl is a front-end engineer from San Francisco who has been developing standards-based accessible websites since 1999. She also writes two technical blogs with millions of visitors. Her passion is teaching web development so you'll find her speaking about CSS3, HTML5, JavaScript, and mobile web development at conferences around the United States.
Estelle's articles
Structural Pseudo-Classes
By Alexis Goldstein, Estelle Weyl, Louis Lazaris,
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World, we examine the different types of structural pseudo-classes you can use.
Pseudo-classes – The Basics
By Alexis Goldstein, Estelle Weyl, Louis Lazaris,
In this article, we'll talk about the basics of Pseudo-class, by the author Alexis Goldstein.
Relational and Attribute Selectors in CSS3
By Alexis Goldstein, Louis Lazaris, Estelle Weyl,
In this excerpt from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World (2nd Edition), we look at Relational and Attribute Selectors in CSS3
HTML5 Video and Audio: The Markup
By Alexis Goldstein, Estelle Weyl, Louis Lazaris,
In this except from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World, 2nd Edition, we take you through adding Video and Audio in HTML5.
HTML5 Forms: Input Types (Part 2)
By Alexis Goldstein, Estelle Weyl, Louis Lazaris,
We delve deeper into various Input Types for HTML5 Forms. This is an excerpt from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World, 2nd Edition.
HTML5 Forms: Input Types (Part 1)
By Alexis Goldstein, Estelle Weyl, Louis Lazaris,
Learn about the different input types in HTML5 Forms, in this exclusive excerpt published from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World, 2nd Edition.
Learning about HTML5 Form Attributes (Part 2)
By Alexis Goldstein, Estelle Weyl, Louis Lazaris,
The following is an extract from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World, 2nd Edition. We teach you about HTML5 Forms Attributes.
HTML5 Form Attributes (Part 1)
By Alexis Goldstein, Estelle Weyl, Louis Lazaris,
The following is an extract from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World, 2nd Edition, written by Alexis Goldstein, Louis Lazaris, and Estelle Weyl.
HTML5 Forms: New Controls
By Alexis Goldstein, Louis Lazaris, Estelle Weyl,
There are five new form elements in the HTML5 forms specification: datalist, output, keygen, progress, and meter
Open Your Data Up to Bots Using Microdata
By Alexis Goldstein, Louis Lazaris, Estelle Weyl,
This brief introduction to Microdata barely does the topic justice, but we hope it will provide you with a taste of what’s possible when extending the semantics of your documents with this technology.
HTML5 Forms: Dependable Tools in Our Toolbox
By Estelle Weyl,
HTML5 web forms have introduced new form elements, input types, attributes, native validation, and other form features.
CSS3 Border-Image
By Estelle Weyl,