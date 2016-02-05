Eric Greene
Eric Greene is a professional software developer specializing in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript technologies. Right now he is focused on Node.js, React, GraphQL, Relay, Angular (1 and 2), Backbone, and jQuery. He has been developing software and delivering training classes for nearly 19 years. He holds the MCSD Certification for ASP.Net Web Applications, and is a Microsoft Certified Trainer. Eric has worked with companies of all sizes in the insurance, nuclear engineering, publishing and communications industries. Among his many professional endeavors, Eric is a Technical Instructor at DevelopIntelligence.
Eric's articles
Working with Data in React: Properties & State
Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network teaches the fundamentals of working with data in React apps.
Exploring React’s State Propagation
Following his article on working with data in React, Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network looks at state propagation in React.
Getting Started with React, GraphQL and Relay (Part 2 of 2)
Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network shows readers how to start developing with React, GraphQL and Relay. Part 2.
Getting Started with React, GraphQL and Relay (Part 1 of 2)
Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network shows readers how to start developing with React, GraphQL and Relay. Part 1.
Getting Started with React: Building a Hello World Demo
Eric Green shows you how to build a "hello world" app in React.