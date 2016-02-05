Eric Greene is a professional software developer specializing in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript technologies. Right now he is focused on Node.js, React, GraphQL, Relay, Angular (1 and 2), Backbone, and jQuery. He has been developing software and delivering training classes for nearly 19 years. He holds the MCSD Certification for ASP.Net Web Applications, and is a Microsoft Certified Trainer. Eric has worked with companies of all sizes in the insurance, nuclear engineering, publishing and communications industries. Among his many professional endeavors, Eric is a Technical Instructor at DevelopIntelligence.