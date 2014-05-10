Daniel Sipos is a Drupal developer who lives in Brussels, Belgium. He works professionally with Drupal but likes to use other PHP frameworks and technologies as well. He runs webomelette.com, a Drupal blog where he writes articles and tutorials about Drupal development, theming and site building.
Daniel's articles
Drupal 7: Relationships, Contextual Filters and Field Rewriting in Views 3
Danny Sipos explains Relationships, Contextual Filters and Field Rewriting in Drupal's Views 3
Building a Drupal 8 Module – Config and the Service Container
Danny Sipos wraps up his Drupal 8 Module Development series by focusing on configuration management and service containers
Building a Drupal 8 Module: Blocks and Forms
Danny Sipos continues his series on Drupal 8 module development by explaining and demonstrating Blocks and Forms
Build a Drupal 8 Module: Routing, Controllers and Menu Links
Danny Sipos introduces you to the cutting edge of Drupal: building Drupal 8 modules
Exposing Tables to Views in Drupal 7
Danny Sipos explains how (and why) to expose your custom database tables to Views in Drupal 7 (applies also to Drupal 8)
Building and Processing Forms in Symfony 2
Danny Sipos demonstrates two approaches to dealing with forms in Symfony: pure HTML, and entity based.
Drupal: How to Create Your Own Drush Command
Danny Sipos explains how you can create your own Drush command for Drupal
Lithium Framework: Getting Started
Danny Sipos introduces readers to the Lithium framework - a tiny framework built with simplicity in mind
Build Your Own Custom Entities in Drupal – Implementation
Daniel Sipos wraps up his two-part series on building custom entities in Drupal by binding them to views, adding hooks, and more.
Build Your Own Custom Entities in Drupal – Setup
Danny Sipos explains how you can add your own custom entities in Drupal. This part of the series focuses on the setup and prepares you for what's next.
Introduction to Views 3 in Drupal 7
Danny Sipos explains Views 3 in Drupal 7, from how to get them installed, to how to develop custom views and pages with them.