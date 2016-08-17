Daniel Graziano is the Head of Growth and Revenue at SitePoint. He leads all partnership, marketing and growth initiatives. In his spare time, you'll find him surrounded by good food (and people) or planning his next vacation.
Daniel's articles
How to Find a Niche and Validate Early Stage Pricing
By Alex Moskovski, Daniel Graziano,
Alex Moskovski gives a rundown on finding the right niche, validating your MVP and getting your early-stage pricing right with a dynamic testing model.
We Quit Facebook and Google to Build a Children’s Book Startup
By Eric Bahn, Daniel Graziano,
Eric Bahn explains how he and his sister validated Read Your Story's business model and grew this children's book startup enough to go full-time.
How Asking Visitors One Simple Question Boosted My Conversion Rate by 27%
By Alex Hollis, Daniel Graziano,
Alex Hollis explains how he used customer feedback to identify sales obstacles and rapidly increase his product's conversion rate.
How I Made $2,000 in 1.5 Months Starting with a Google Form-Based MVP
By John Wheeler, Daniel Graziano,
John Wheeler explains how he created a bootstrapped minimum viable product and turned it into a moneymaker in less than two months.
