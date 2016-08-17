Get a Free Year of SitePoint Premium Thanks to Atlassian

Note: Thanks for taking part in the promotion! This offer is no longer available, but you can still join us on SitePoint Premium. Get access to all our ebooks, courses and screencasts and web development and design for just $99/year.

Here’s what you’ll get:

One FREE year of SitePoint Premium. This includes unlimited downloads of 82 ebooks, 66 courses and over 180+ screencasts on web development and design.

This includes unlimited downloads of 82 ebooks, 66 courses and over 180+ screencasts on web development and design. Unlimited public and private repositories at Bitbucket to host the personal and professional projects you’re building, completely free.

The whole process takes less than two minutes and there’s no credit card required!



How to claim your free year of SitePoint Premium:

Click here to create your free Bitbucket account.

to create your free Bitbucket account. Complete the account creation process and check your inbox for a verification email from Atlassian.

Verify your email address and create your Bitbucket username.

Hit ‘continue’ and you’ll be taken to your dashboard.

Click on your avatar on the top right hand side of the page (example to your right). Take a full page screenshot with your email address showing.

with your email address showing. Email your screenshot to bitbucket@sitepoint.com – you will be sent a coupon to redeem your free year of SitePoint Premium once we verify the screenshot.

Example – This is what your final screenshot should look like.