Get a Free Year of SitePoint Premium Thanks to Atlassian
Web
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Note: Thanks for taking part in the promotion! This offer is no longer available, but you can still join us on SitePoint Premium. Get access to all our ebooks, courses and screencasts and web development and design for just $99/year.
Here’s what you’ll get:
- One FREE year of SitePoint Premium. This includes unlimited downloads of 82 ebooks, 66 courses and over 180+ screencasts on web development and design.
- Unlimited public and private repositories at Bitbucket to host the personal and professional projects you’re building, completely free.
The whole process takes less than two minutes and there’s no credit card required!
How to claim your free year of SitePoint Premium:
- Click here to create your free Bitbucket account.
- Complete the account creation process and check your inbox for a verification email from Atlassian.
- Verify your email address and create your Bitbucket username.
- Hit ‘continue’ and you’ll be taken to your dashboard.
- Click on your avatar on the top right hand side of the page (example to your right). Take a full page screenshot with your email address showing.
- Email your screenshot to bitbucket@sitepoint.com – you will be sent a coupon to redeem your free year of SitePoint Premium once we verify the screenshot.
Example – This is what your final screenshot should look like.
Current SitePoint Premium members are also eligible — they’ll receive a one-year extension of their membership.
This offer is only available if you are new to Bitbucket. Once your screenshot is verified, we will send you a coupon code for your free year of SitePoint Premium.
Daniel Graziano is the Head of Growth and Revenue at SitePoint. He leads all partnership, marketing and growth initiatives. In his spare time, you'll find him surrounded by good food (and people) or planning his next vacation.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns