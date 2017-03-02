Get a Free Year of Netlify Pro!

Good news readers: We’re hosting an awesome giveaway with our friends over at Netlify, and we wanted to give you the heads up.

We’ve teamed up to offer a free year of Netlify PRO, to 5 lucky winners and we’d love to get you involved.

If you’re in a rush, go ahead and enter the contest now!

But if not, here is what’s on offer…

What’s Netlify?

Netlify is an all-in-one platform for deploying and automating modern web projects.

You can add best practices like continuous global deployment, SSL, HTTPS, custom domains, pre-rendering and more in one click.

At the core, they focus on performance.

Providing a scalable, secure and fast version of any site.

If your site is underperforming, try their free speed test tool.

Netlify is the most full featured platform of its kind, with tons of dev tools to make life easier for professional coders.

And if you’re building a single page app, Netlify is the perfect deployment platform whether you’re on React, Angular, Ember or your own home-brewed framework.

There are 7 ways to enter. The more ways you enter, the more chances you have to win.

Entries close 7th March 2017, at 11:59pm (PT), so get your entries in as soon as possible.

Go ahead and enter the contest here!