David is a web developer based in England. He is an experienced programmer having developed software for various platforms including 8-bit CPUs, corporate mainframes, and most recently the Web. His preference is for simplicity and efficiency, avoiding where possible software that's complex, bloated, or closed.
David's articles
Algebraic Graphs in Canvas
Blogs
Conway’s “Game of Life”
JavaScript
Coding a Lorem Ipsum Alternative
PHP
Extract Objects from an Access Database with PHP, Part 2
PHP
Learn how PHP can be used to extract objects from OLE types. Part 2 focuses on PDF and images.
Extract Objects from an Access Database with PHP, Part 1
PHP
Learn how PHP can be used to extract objects from two OLE types: packages and Acrobat PDF documents. Part 1 focuses on OLE packages.
Using an Access Database with PHP
PHP
