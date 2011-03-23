Dennis E. Lembree is an accomplished web developer who has worked for a variety of companies including PayPal, RIM, Ford, Google, and Walt Disney World. He is the author of Web Axe, a podcast and blog focused on web accessibility, and the author of the award-winning, web-accessible Twitter application Easy Chirp. He enjoys attending and speaking at conferences, meetups, and webinars. Outside of the tech world, he likes playing guitar, watching football, and frequenting Starbucks. Mr. Lembree is originally from southeastern Michigan and has also lived in Orlando, Florida. He now resides in Cupertino, California, with his wife and their two boys.