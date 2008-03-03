David Peterson
David Peterson's articles
Interview with Dries Buytaert, Creator of Drupal
White House Releases Open Source Drupal Code
Drupalcon San Francisco – State of Drupal Address
Microsoft Launches SQL Server Driver for PHP
Importing Content into Drupal
Google Now Supports RDFa
Obama’s Groundbreaking use of the Semantic Web
In a revolutionary move, Obama’s administration is set to utilise next generation web technologies to bring an unprecedented level of transparency to government.
Fast Publishing of RDFa with Dreamweaver
President Obama uses RDFa
Interacting with the Web of Things
RDFa is now a W3C Recommendation
3 out of 5 Major Search Engines Use Semantic Tech
POWDER – A More Personal, Trustworthy Web
Rasmus Lerdorf: PHP Frameworks? Think Again.
David Peterson shares his story about his first meeting with Rasmus Lerdorf, Rasmus Lerdorf is the creator of PHP and still continues as a core developer to the PHP project.
Attending Drupalcon 2008 – Szeged, Hungary
Figure out how the monkey ticks and win $10,000
Semantic tagging with Calais and Drupal
An ODD example of Data Portablity
WWW2008 Beijing: Day 1 – Linked Data on the Web (LDOW 2008) Workshop
Microsoft set to launch Semantic Web light
Visualising the world with Twine
15 invites to Twine
RDFa: the only Web scaleable metadata format for next-generation search engines
Twine’s dual personality
Semantic Web or: why Yahoo! resisted Microsoft’s takeover
Preparing your sites for the data web
Twine — it’s all coming together now
The hidden side of linked data
Drupal 7 – a living breathing Semantic Web citizen
This article talks about Drupal, the new update, changes, and a reviews from a diffferent site.
Web 3.0 meshup style – hold the fries please
