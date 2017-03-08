Dan Goodwin
Dan is the user experience director at fffunction. With a background of twenty years experience in agency and in-house software and web development, he is an all-rounder with strong technical and people skills in addition to user experience. He loves user research and bringing users and empathy for them into every step of a project.
Dan's articles
UX: What Can We Prototype? What Can’t We Prototype?
In this article, we'll look at some of the uses for prototypes -- and also some of the things that you shouldn't use prototypes for.
How Writing Our Book Taught Us About Killer Prototyping
What’s changed is that we’re aiming to use prototyping to explore design problems in all projects that we work on by default.