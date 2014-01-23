Chris's articles
Watch: A Tour of Android Studio
By Chris Ward,
Android Studio is the official IDE for Android development. In this video we look at how to download and install it, tour the interface and tools it offers.
Watch: The Evolution of Android’s Ecosystem
By Chris Ward,
In this video Chris Ward outlines a history of Android versions, and asks whether we should still support them in our applications and, if so, how.
Versioning Large Files with Git LFS
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward introduces Git LFS, an open-source Git extension by GitHub that provides a versioning solution for large files in Git.
Video: Understanding Android Differences
By Chris Ward,
We'll look at understanding the differences between Android devices, system versions and the components that comprise the Android Operating System.
Open Source Presentation Tools: Are We There Yet?
By Chris Ward,
Powerpoint and Keynote are powerful, but also a deadend for your data. Chris shows-off the growing power and flexibility of open source presentation tools.
First Look at Platform.sh – a Development and Deployment SaaS
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward takes a look at Platform.sh, a development and deployment SaaS for web apps with versioning, team management, and more
Mobile World Congress 2015 Roundup
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward rounds up what he saw at Mobile World Congress, seeing what is on the horizon for mobile developers.
Finovate 2015, the Part Mobile is Playing in Fintech
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward reports back from Finovate 2015 in London to discover the part that mobile is playing in FinTech.
Effective PDF Generation in Drupal
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward has some experience in effective PDF generation with Drupal - if you've got similar requirements, you might find his advice useful.
Do You Need an API?
By Chris Ward,
Do you need an API? What even is an API? Chris Ward walks us through the answers to help you in your decision of whether to head down the API path.
2014 in Review, Niches Become Mainstream
By Chris Ward,
2014 was quite a year, especially for technology and how it affects everyone. Here are some of my highlights, lowlights and observations on the year.
7 CRM Options Compatible with Drupal
By Chris Ward,
Ever wanted to add CRM functionality to your Drupal app? Here are 7 of the sanest options to do so, as compiled by Chris Ward.
4 Big Ideas from TechCrunch Disrupt Europe 2014
By Chris Ward,
SitePoint was represented well at TechCrunch Disrupt this year. What did we see, hear and learn? Quite a lot!
DrupalCon Amsterdam 2014 Report
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward went to DrupalCon Amsterdam 2014 and came back with some insight for those who were unable to attend but would still like to be kept in the loop.
Apple’s Special Event: New iPhones and More
By Chris Ward,
New iPhones, a new smartwatch, NFC payments: a round-up of everything Apple announced in its big September event.
What Does ‘Always Listening’ Mean to Your UX?
By Chris Ward,
Google Now. 4Sq. A new generation of services are monitoring our lives and guessing our needs. Chris explores the UX challenges of 'always listening'.
The Mobile Platforms to Watch in 2014
By Chris Ward,
What are the mobile platforms to watch in 2014 and which should you be developing for?
Cloud UX: Dude, Where’s My File?
By Chris Ward,
How does taking your web app to the cloud affect your user experience? Chris examines the implications of Cloud UX.
Feature-zilla! Will Featureful Kill Usable on the Web?
By Chris Ward,
Features don't 'walk' or 'stride'. They 'creep' so sinisterly that you only see them when it's too late. Chris explains their evil ways.