Charles Costa is a content strategist and product marketer based out of Silicon Valley. Feel free to learn more at CharlesCosta.net.
Charles's articles
Accepting Bitcoin Payments with WordPress
We review accepting Bitcoin payments on your WordPress sites as payment for goods and services, and why it can be a great option for businesses to consider.
Important Software Development Trends in 2015
Charles Costa discusses some must-know trends for software development professionals in 2015 that he picked up at CEA Innovate 2014.
Common WordPress Issues and How to Fix Them
While it's impossible to explain every WordPress issue within this article, this guide should help you navigate a few of the most common mistakes.
Will an Accelerator Help or Hurt Your Startup?
Charles Costa discusses how an accelerator works and how they can be helpful, but also may hurt your startup.
What Makes a Successful Startup?
Charles Costa delves into the elements of a successful startup. Yes, there can be luck involved but ultimately it's how you shape the team around you.
Tuning WordPress to Handle High Amounts of Traffic
There's no doubt speed matters. In this article we cover some of the common methods used for tuning WordPress to handle higher amounts of traffic.
You Don’t Have to Be an Artist to Create Quality Infographics
Using freelancers or hiring designers to create infographics is expensive. Charles runs us through how easy it is to create infographics using online tools.
How to Easily Convert WordPress Sites into Mobile Apps
Fortunately thanks to WordPress' extensibility, you can easily convert your WordPress website into a mobile app using an API provided by a standard plugin.
Automate WordPress with Zapier
Managing your site can be time consuming. This article reviews how Zapier can automate some of the most mundane WordPress tasks streamlining your workflow.
Automate WordPress with IFTTT
Simplify your work in WordPress by using IFTTT (short for If This Then That) which is a a robust macro creation tool, with a simple to use interface.
The Myths of Email Marketing
There are many myths surrounding best practices in email marketing. Charles exposes a few of these and explains that what works for you is most important.
WordPress Landing Page Creation Made Easy
This article will help you create WordPress landing pages without worrying about hacking up a theme to do something it isn't primarily intended to do.
How to Make Your Project Attractive to Investors
So you've got a great idea and you're sure it will make a bunch of money. How do you get investors to realise your project's potential?
The Reality of Blogging
How much do bloggers really make? Is it really a world full of free stuff and travelling to exotic locations or do real bloggers work hard over many years?
What You May Not Know about WordPress Security Plugins
WordPress security plugins are a great way to harden your site, but they often have unintended side effects that can give users a false sense of security.
Turning WordPress into a Self-Hosted Business Powerhouse
Here is a small sampling of the different self-hosted business solutions out there which stand out from the crowd, all built upon WordPress.
How to Spot a Rogue or Subpar WordPress Theme
By following a few common sense precautions, you can reduce the chances of downloading a WordPress theme which can pose a threat to your website.
How to Protect Yourself from Rogue WordPress Plugins
By following a couple of common sense measures, you can protect yourself from many malicious WordPress plugins.
These Lessons from Old-School Landing Pages Can Improve Your Site
Uncovering WordPress Vulnerabilities with Ease
When it comes to securing yours systems, there are a few tools than scan for WordPress vulnerabilities which can help you spot errors before they get out of hand.
How to Evaluate Your Startup Idea Before You Start Coding
Startups are a lot of work. What if, after you invest months of work, your idea fails? Here are some questions to ask to evaluate your startup idea.
Will Your Startup Fail? Find Out Fast with Lean Development
By using Lean development principles, you can quickly find out whether your startup idea will work--without spending months building the software first.
Managed WordPress Hosting: The Pros and Cons
Choosing a web host can be one of the toughest decisions you make as a web development professional. In this article we discuss managed WordPress hosting.
Are You Guilty of Cloudwashing?
We hear about "the cloud" every day. Why is it such a popular marketing term? And why is using it such a terrible idea?
Crowdfunding a Software Project
Should you use crowdfunding to raise money for your software project? It can be done, but a few caveats apply.
Achieve Work/Life Balance on Your Android Phone with Divide
Divide allows any business to allow their employees to manage their business activities in a secure window on virtually any Android device.
Smart Savings Made Easier With Your Smartphone
Apps for your smartphone which help to maximize your savings on groceries and more when at the store.
Monitor Your Pulse and Stress Regardless of Location
Camera360: Fill All Your Photography Needs
Supercharge Your Twitter Experience With UberSocial
