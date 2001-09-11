Akash Mehta
Akash Mehta is a web developer and freelance writer specializing in web application development.
Easy Ajax with jQuery
The second part of Easy Ajax with jQuery, by the author Akash Mehta.
This article was written in 2011 and remains one of our most popular posts. If you’re keen to learn more about jQuery, you may find this recent article on jQuery 1.9 of great interest. Ajax is changing web applications, giving them a responsiveness that’s unheard of beyond the desktop.
Get Started with PHP on Windows with SQL Server Express
A Crash Course in Django
Opera Unite Seeks to Decentralize the Web
Web Host Smackdown: 6 Hosting Plans Reviewed
Adobe AIR: Supercharged Development with Debugging
Learn Adobe AIR, Part III: Beyond the Browser
Microsoft, Nokia Adopt jQuery
Nokia will be making jQuery available on their Web Run-Time platform. The library would be distributed on all phones that include the run-time, enabling developers to use jQuery when building applications for the platform.
Learn Adobe AIR, Part II: Build a Customer Management App
Learn Adobe AIR, Part I: Build A Note Storage App
Walk on AIR: Create a To-do List in Five Minutes
Last we checked, PHP IS a framework.
For most of the PHP applications out there, the language is just perfect, because PHP, to an extent, is the framework. PHP is designed for the web.
Why Yahoo’s BrowserPlus has a long way to go
Yahoo recently announced BrowserPlus, a browser-plugin based runtime that enables web applications to “break out of the browser”, and offer functionality typically reserved for desktop applications.
PHPBench.com: Live PHP benchmarks, demystifying “best practices”
20 Ways to Keep Clients Coming Back For More
8 Top Tips for Young Entrepreneurs
Whip Up a Yahoo! Mashup Using PHP
In this article, Akash will show us how to use the powerful collection of Yahoo! APIs to build a mashup with PHP 5. First we’ll take a look at what APIs are, and the various offerings from Yahoo! that we can take advantage of.
Easy Ajax with jQuery Article
This is the 3rd and last part of the series: Easy Ajax with jQuery Article, by the author Akash Mehta.