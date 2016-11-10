AtoZ CSS Screencast: The Z-index CSS Property

Loading the player…

This screencast is a part of our AtoZ CSS Series. You can find other entries to the series here.

Transcript

Some interface designs may call for elements to be layered or stacked on top of each other.

There are many ways that elements will naturally stack on top of each other. But we can control this stacking order using a combination of the position and z-index properties.

In this final episode of AtoZ CSS season one we’ll learn about:

The default stacking order of the document

What a stacking context is and how they interact with each other

How z-index controls layer order within stacking contexts

controls layer order within stacking contexts And a method I use for standardising z-index across a project

Default Stacking

When writing our HTML, elements that appear lower down in the document, naturally stack above elements further up.

<body> <header class="site-header"></header> <main class="site-content"></main> <footer class="site-footer"></footer> </body>

Given this snippet of HTML, the footer would stack on top of the main content area which would stack on top of the header if they were all positioned to overlap each other.

Elements can be overlapped by using a combination of position properties and offset properties top , right , bottom and left .

If I set position: absolute on each of these elements, they will all layout on top of each other. The footer comes last in the document so by default stacks on top of the previous two elements.

.site-header, .site-content, .site-footer { position: absolute; width: 400px; padding: 20px; } .site-header {top: 0; left: 0;} .site-content {top: 50px; left: 50px;} .site-footer {top: 100px; left: 100px;}

If I use the offset properties, top and left , we can see the order more clearly.

Stacking Context

Whilst using position: absolute which creates elements that overlap each other, we’ve not yet created what’s known as a stacking context.

A stacking context is created in any of the following ways:

an element with position absolute or relative and a z-index value that’s not auto

or and a value that’s not a flexbox item with z-index value that’s not auto

value that’s not an element with an opacity less than 1

less than 1 an element with transform set to anything other than none

By far the most common way of creating and using stacking context is the first example in this list so let’s focus on that for a minute.

Going back to the earlier example, we have three elements positioned on top of each other but currently, they do not have a z-index value.

The z-index property allows us to control the order of the stacking.

If I set z-index: 1 on the footer , z-index: 2 on the main and z-index: 3 on the header , the order of the default stack can be completely reversed.

This looks quite simple on the surface; the higher the z-index the higher the element stacks – so a z-index: 9999 will always be on top of z-index: 9 . Unfortunately, it’s a bit more complex than that.

z-index within stacking contexts

<header class="site-header blue">header</header> <main class="site-content green">content <div class="box yellow"></div> </main> <footer class="site-footer pink">footer</footer>

If I add a box inside of the site-content container and position it just outside the bottom right corner, we can see that it is above the green box and below the pink box.

.box { position: absolute; bottom: -25px; right: -25px; z-index: 4; /* won't work :( */ width: 75px; height: 75px; border: 1px solid #000; } .site-header {top: 0; left: 0; z-index: -1;} .site-content {top: 50px; left: 50px;} .site-footer {top: 100px; left: 100px; z-index: 3;}

Based on our knowledge of z-index , we might think that to make this yellow box appear above the pink box, we can just set a higher value for z-index .

If I set z-index: 4 , which is higher than z-index: 3 we see no change. It’s common for people to try and force the stacking by trying a really huge number like 9999 but doing this has no effect either. Seeing z-index values like this peppered throughout a codebase is a bit of a code smell so try and avoid it if you can.

The reason that we’re not able to get the desired result of the yellow box on top of the pink box is due to how z-index behaves within a stacking context.

In order to demonstrate this, let’s look at a slightly more involved example which I’ve borrowed from the MDN website.

<header class="site-header blue"> <h1>Header</h1> <code>position: relative;<br/> z-index: 5;</code> </header> <main class="site-content pink"> <div class="box1 yellow"> <h1>Content box 1</h1> <code>position: relative;<br/> z-index: 6;</code> </div> <h1>Main content</h1> <code>position: absolute;<br/> z-index: 4;</code> <div class="box2 yellow"> <h1>Content box 2</h1> <code>position: relative;<br/> z-index: 1;</code> </div> <div class="box3 yellow"> <h1>Content box 3</h1> <code>position: absolute;<br/> z-index: 3;</code> </div> </main> <footer class="site-footer green"> <h1>Footer</h1> <code>position: relative;<br/> z-index: 2;</code> </footer>

.blue {background: hsla(190,81%,67%,0.8); color: #1c1c1c;} .purple {background: hsla(261,100%,75%,0.8);} .green {background: hsla(84,76%,53%,0.8); color: #1c1c1c;} .yellow {background: hsla(61,59%,66%,0.8); color: #1c1c1c;} .pink {background: hsla(329,58%,52%,0.8);} header, footer, main, div { position: relative; border: 1px dashed #000; } h1 { font: inherit; font-weight: bold; } .site-header, .site-footer { padding: 10px; } .site-header { z-index: 5; top: -30px; margin-bottom: 210px; } .site-footer { z-index: 2; } .site-content { z-index: 4; opacity: 1; position: absolute; top: 40px; left: 180px; width: 330px; padding: 40px 20px 20px; } .box1 { z-index: 6; margin-bottom: 15px; padding: 25px 10px 5px; } .box2 { z-index: 1; width: 400px; margin-top: 15px; padding: 5px 10px; } .box3 { z-index: 3; position: absolute; top: 20px; left: 180px; width: 150px; height: 250px; padding-top: 125px; text-align: center; }

Here we have a header , footer and main content container as before but inside the site-content we have three boxes which have all been positioned and given a z-index .

Let’s look at the three primary containers first – the header , footer and main .

The header has a z-index of 5 so appears stacked above the main content which has z index: 4 . The footer has a z-index of 2 so appears below the main with a higher z-index of 4. All good so far? Good.

Things get a bit confusing with the three boxes inside of the main container.

Content box 1 has a z-index of 6 but appears to be beneath the header with a lower z-index of 5.

Content box 2 has a z-index of 1 but appears above the footer which has a higher z-index of 2.

So, what’s going on?

All of this can be explained by the fact that all z-index values are resolved within their parent stacking context. Because the parent container .site-content has a higher z-index than the footer , any positioned elements within the .site-content are evaluated within that context.

A good way to think about stacking order within a stacking context is to this of it like a sub-item in a nested ordered list.

This could be written as follows:

Header: z-index: 5

Main: z-index: 4 Box 1: z-index: 4.6 Box 2: z-index: 4.1 Box 3: z-index: 4.3

Footer: z-index: 2

So even though, the header is z-index: 5 and content box 1 is z-index: 6 , it’s rendering order is 4.6 which is still less than 5. As such, content box 1 appears below the header .

It’s a little confusing at first, but with practice, it does start to make sense!

z-index strategy

I don’t want to end the season with something quite so complex, so let’s wrap up with a simple strategy I use for applying z-index throughout a project.

In the examples in this video, we used single digit increments for z-index values but what if you wanted to add a new element between two that are set with z-index: 3 and z-index: 4 ? You’d have to change a lot of values – possibly throughout an entire codebase which could become problematic and prone to CSS breaking on other parts of the site.

I like to use a z-index scale that goes up in steps of 10. This keeps things nice and consistent as I don’t like seeing hacky z-index values like 99999 and strange numbers like z index: 53 just look like something hasn’t been thought through properly.

The other benefit of using a scale with multiples of 10 is that if you really do need to insert a new element between two others, there are 9 potential values you can pick between 10 and 20 but none that you can pick between 1 and 2.