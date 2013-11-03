New Google Analytics.js Snippet Tips
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Once again the Google Analytics snippet is changing (evolving) into something bigger and better… Let’s take a look…
Default New Analytics.js Script
This is currently in beta.
I saw HTML5 Boilerplate have been clever and renamed the vars.. it now reads b,o,i,l,e,r … hehe..
Don’t break you current tracking objects, simply rename the ga to whatever you’ve been using such as __gaTracker.
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','__gaTracker');
__gaTracker('create', 'UA-XXXX-Y');
__gaTracker('send', 'pageview');
Testing on localhost
In some cases you might want to test analytics.js from a webserver running on localhost. To set analytics.js cookies, you need to disable the default cookie domain using:
ga('create', 'UA-XXXX-Y', {
'cookieDomain': 'none'
});
Tracking your hash urls on your web apps. you can set the page url like this. Add that to your page templates.
OR
Don’t forget to remove the send from your main snippet. So it now looks like this:
To capture a new event simply add this when you want the event tracked
ga('send', 'event', 'category', 'action', 'label', value);
Where label and value are optional.
For example,
ga('send', 'event', 'register', 'currentUser');
GA Basic Config: https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/collection/analyticsjs/
GA Advanced Config: https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/collection/analyticsjs/advanced?hl=es
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
