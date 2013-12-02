Skip to main content

10+ New Twitter Bootstrap 3 jQuery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Twitter Bootstrap 3 is friggin awesome! So we grabbed some of the best jQuery plugins which all support the latest version Bootstrap 3 (previously Bootstrap 2.13). Check them out! =)

1. Bootstrap Paginator

A jQuery plugin that simplifies the rendering of Bootstrap Pagination component. It provides methods to automates the update of the pagination status and also some events to notify the status changes within the component.

Bootstrap-Paginator.jpg
Source + Demo

2. DataTables

Through Editor’s abilities to be extensively customised and Bootstrap integration for DataTables you can have a beautiful Bootstrap styled interface for your tables and Editor in virtually no time!

DataTables.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Clip-One – Bootstrap 3 Responsive Admin Template

The brand new, cutting-edge, super flexible, totally responsive Administration Theme based on Bootstrap 3 Framework. It comes with 2 complete themes: Clip-One Admin and Clip-One Admin RTL Version.

Clip-One.jpg
SourceDemo

4. BootstrapValidator

A jQuery plugin to validate form fields. Use with Bootstrap 3

BootstrapValidator.jpg
SourceDemo

5. X-editable

This library allows you to create editable elements on your page. It can be used with any engine (bootstrap, jquery-ui, jquery only) and includes both popup and inline modes.

X-editable.jpg
SourceDemo

6. Custom Select for Twitter Bootstrap 3

This is a jQuery plugin extending the functionality of Twitter Bootstrap 3. It allows you to turn a default select input field into an element completely matching the style of Twitter Bootstrap 3 with one line of JavaScript.

Custom-Select-for-Twitter-Bootstrap.jpg
SourceDemo

7. Bootbox.js

A small JavaScript library which allows you to create programmatic dialog boxes using Twitter’s Bootstrap modals, without having to worry about creating, managing or removing any of the required DOM elements or JS event handlers

Bootbox-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

8. Phone Input

This jQuery plugin allows you to add a phone input to easily format phone numbers in your Bootstrap form. This phone input can be used along with our country picker jQuery plugin.

Phone-Input.jpg
Source + Demo

9. Bootstrap Modal

Extends Bootstrap’s native modals to provide additional functionality. Introduces a ModalManager class that operates behind the scenes to handle multiple modals by listening on their events.

Bootstrap-Modal.jpg
SourceDemo

10. Bootstrap Calendar

A Full view calendar based on Twitter Bootstrap.

Bootstrap-Calendar.jpg
SourceDemo

11. Bootstrap Tour

Quick and easy way to build your product tours with Twitter Bootstrap Popovers.

Bootstrap-Tour.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

