Skip to main content

5 Angular JS Seeds & Bootstrap Apps

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

In this post we have collected 5 Angular JS Seeds and Bootsrtap Apps for you angular webapp needs. Check them out! Enjoy =)

1. Official Angular Seed

This project is an application skeleton for a typical AngularJS web app. You can use it to quickly bootstrap your angular webapp projects and dev environment for these projects.

Angular-JS.jpg
Source

2. Cleverstack Angular Seed

CleverTech AngularJSSeed Application – Use this as a starting point for your NodeJS application!

Cleverstack-Angular-Seed.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Angular Enterprise Seed

This project is meant to serve as a more feature-rich starting point for enterprise and commercial web applications. It integrates AngularJS with projects like Angular-UI, Angular-Strap, Bootstrap, and jQuery, along with examples of angular services, directives, controllers, and filters.

Angular-Enterprise-Seed.jpg
Source

4. YeoMan

Use Yeo to startup your new angular project.

YeoMan.jpg
Source + Demo

5. AngularJS Skeleton App

This simple web application will allow its users to view, search and filter TV Show Premieres for the next 30 days. As a keen series viewer, I am always looking for something new to watch when my favorite shows are off air, so I thought I would create an app to help me find what I am looking for.

AngularJS-Skeleton-App.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns