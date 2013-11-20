5 Angular JS Seeds & Bootstrap Apps
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In this post we have collected 5 Angular JS Seeds and Bootsrtap Apps for you angular webapp needs. Check them out! Enjoy =)
1. Official Angular Seed
This project is an application skeleton for a typical AngularJS web app. You can use it to quickly bootstrap your angular webapp projects and dev environment for these projects.
2. Cleverstack Angular Seed
CleverTech AngularJSSeed Application – Use this as a starting point for your NodeJS application!
3. Angular Enterprise Seed
This project is meant to serve as a more feature-rich starting point for enterprise and commercial web applications. It integrates AngularJS with projects like Angular-UI, Angular-Strap, Bootstrap, and jQuery, along with examples of angular services, directives, controllers, and filters.
4. YeoMan
Use Yeo to startup your new angular project.
5. AngularJS Skeleton App
This simple web application will allow its users to view, search and filter TV Show Premieres for the next 30 days. As a keen series viewer, I am always looking for something new to watch when my favorite shows are off air, so I thought I would create an app to help me find what I am looking for.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns