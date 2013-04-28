30 Useful and Fantastic jQuery Plug-ins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
In field of web designing the technology has become popular with many updates and supporting plug-ins. JQuery is one of the most popular and widely used technologies that you use for your site. In present days websites are created with functionalities of jquery. So, here we present you 30 Useful and fantastic Jquery Plug-ins for your reference watch and have fun trying them out….!!!
1. Grid Navigation Effects with jQuery
Today we want to share some neat grid navigation effects using jQuery.
2. Animate Curtains Opening with jQuery
This tutorial would not be anything special without the graphics, so let’s make sure you’ve got those under control.
3. Rotating Image Slider with jQuery
In the following tutorial we will create an asymmetrical image slider with a little twist: when sliding the pictures we will slightly rotate them and delay the sliding of each element. The unusual shape of the slider is created by some elements placement and the use of thick borders. We will also add an auto play option and the mouse wheel functionality.
4. JQuery Parallax Tutorial
I think we all agree that the parallax effect can get you that WOW factor when someone visits your website. So, I thought i would show you a live jQuery parallax example. In this tutorial i will explain in detail how to create your own parallax background effect using jQuery to manage the animation aspects of the banner which you could use for your header background.
5. JQuery Tour the flexible Tour plug-in
A jQuery based Tour plug-in with custom styles and powerful API.
6. Mosaic Jquery Plug-in
7. Isotope
An exquisite jQuery plug-in for magical layouts. Enables filtering, sorting, and dynamic layouts.
8. Image Lens A jQuery plug-in for Lens Effect Image Zooming
Use this jQuery plug-in to add lens style zooming effect to an image.
9. Apple Like Retina Effect With jQuery
Apple has long applied a winning strategy in marketing create well designed products, have a dedicated fan base, and let the hype build up before every product release.
10. Dynamic Tag Form
11. Easy Slider jQuery Plug-in Multiple sliders
12. Neteye Activity Indicator
A jQuery plug-in that renders a translucent activity indicator (spinner) using SVG or VML.
13. A very simple HTML5 audio player plugin for jQuery
Simple Player is a jQuery plugin that allows web developers to control audio files on their webpage. Supports style up via CSS. All browsers that supports HTML5 audio tag that allow mp3 or ogg format supported by this plugin.
14. Clean Sliding Login Panel built with jQuery
15. DropKick
Creating custom dropdowns is usually a tedious process that requires a ton of extra setup time. Oftentimes lacking conveniences that native dropdowns have such as keyboard navigation.
16. Crafty slide
Crafty slide is a tiny (just 2kb) slideshow built on jQuery. Crafty slide aims to be different, by providing a simple, no-frills method of displaying images; packaged into a small, clean and efficient plugin.
17. Dynamic form cloning with Jquery
18. A jQuery Heat Map
Here is a very simple way ho to create a heat map with jQuery. The idea is to track the clicks of a user and then display the click pattern with semi-transparent dots on an overlay.
19. Acorn Media Player
Acorn Media Player is a jQuery plugin implementing a custom HTML5 <video> player with a special focus on accessibility and customization.
20. Flex slider
An awesome, fully responsive jQuery slider plugin.
21. JQuery Form wizard Plugin
The form wizard plugin is a jQuery plugin which can be used to create wizard like page flows for forms without having to reload the page in between wizard steps.
22. Slidejs
SlidesJS is a simple slideshow plugin for jQuery. Packed with a useful set of features to help novice and advanced developers alike create elegant and user-friendly slideshows.
23. Nivo Slider
The world’s most awesome jQuery & Word Press Image Slider.
24. JQuery Plugin For Pagination
Today I am presenting a simple jQuery plugin I made. This plugin allows you to browse easily through the list of items with pagination controls.
25. Supersized is a full screen background slideshow built using the jQuery library
26. Spritely
jQuery spritely is a jQuery plugin created by Art logic for creating dynamic character and background animation in pure HTML and JavaScript. It’s a simple, light-weight plugin with a few simple methods for creating animated sprites such as the birds you see on this page, and dynamic scrolling backgrounds.
27. Lite Accordion a horizontal accordion plugin for jQuery
28. EzMark jQuery Plugin
29. Easy Image Zoom jQuery Plugin
I have been working on a little script for a client of mine, that required product image magnification. The task was to create a script that will allow users to see large details of the product while moving cursor over medium sized image.
30. A Vertical Ticker jQuery Plugin
We’re very excited to launch our next jQuery plugin since the widely popular Supersized. Totem makes implementing animated vertical tickers with navigation easy. It is the result of a few recent client projects which required finely controlled tickers plus navigation.
Hope this JQuery Plug-ins help you, please drop down your valuable comment.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
