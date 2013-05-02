Skip to main content

10 New Random jQuery Plugins April 2013

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Today we are sharing 10 completely random but cool jQuery plugins!. some may help you improve the user experience for your sites. If you want your plugin showcased in one of these random articles then post a comments and we may include them next time! 7. Metro Menu is sick. Have fun :)

1. Formula.js

JavaScript implementation of most formula functions supported by Microsoft Excel 2013 and Google Spreadsheets

Formulajs.jpg
Source + Demo

2. TabLooper – Responsive Loop Tab Metro UI

Responsive Tab jQuery Plugin that is used to create tabs for your sites with responsive layout, support unlimited tabs, combine inline and AJAX content for best performance, move tab content by touch swipe event ( on mobile devices ) or left/right keys ( on desktop/laptop ) or simple click on buttons ( all devices ).

TabLooper.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Epoxy.js

An elegant and extensible data binding library for Backbone.js; it provides feature-rich extensions of Backbone’s Model and View components designed to hook view elements directly to data models.

Epoxyjs.jpg
Source

4. pixi.js

The aim of this project is to provide a fast lightweight 2D library that works across all devices. The Pixi renderer allows everyone to enjoy the power of hardware acceleration without prior knowledge of webGL.

Pixijs.jpg
SourceDemo

5. Countable.js

Countable is a JavaScript function to add live paragraph-, word- and character-counting to an HTML element. Countable does not rely on any libraries and is very small in size.

Countablejs.jpg
Source + Demo

6. Easy Media Gallery

Or (EMG) is a wordpress (wordpress self hosted) plugin designed to display portfolios and various media support including gallery sets, single image, video, google maps, audio and link with very ease and elegant.

Easy-Media-Gallery.jpg
Source + Demo

7. Metro Menu

This plugin is responsive and customizable. You can change the color, animation, position, closing methods and more.

Metro-Menu.jpg
SourceDemo

8. Snap.js

A Library for creating beautiful mobile shelfs in Javascript

Snapjs.jpg
SourceDemo

9. Parsley.js

Javascript form validation, without actually writing a single line of javascript!

Parsleyjs.jpg
Source + Demo

10. Wookmark-jQuery

This is a jQuery plugin for laying out a dynamic grid of elements.

Wookmark-jQuery.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

