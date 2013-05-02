10 New Random jQuery Plugins April 2013

Today we are sharing 10 completely random but cool jQuery plugins!. some may help you improve the user experience for your sites. If you want your plugin showcased in one of these random articles then post a comments and we may include them next time! 7. Metro Menu is sick. Have fun :)

1. Formula.js

JavaScript implementation of most formula functions supported by Microsoft Excel 2013 and Google Spreadsheets



Source + Demo

2. TabLooper – Responsive Loop Tab Metro UI

Responsive Tab jQuery Plugin that is used to create tabs for your sites with responsive layout, support unlimited tabs, combine inline and AJAX content for best performance, move tab content by touch swipe event ( on mobile devices ) or left/right keys ( on desktop/laptop ) or simple click on buttons ( all devices ).



SourceDemo

3. Epoxy.js

An elegant and extensible data binding library for Backbone.js; it provides feature-rich extensions of Backbone’s Model and View components designed to hook view elements directly to data models.



Source

4. pixi.js

The aim of this project is to provide a fast lightweight 2D library that works across all devices. The Pixi renderer allows everyone to enjoy the power of hardware acceleration without prior knowledge of webGL.



SourceDemo

5. Countable.js

Countable is a JavaScript function to add live paragraph-, word- and character-counting to an HTML element. Countable does not rely on any libraries and is very small in size.



Source + Demo

6. Easy Media Gallery

Or (EMG) is a wordpress (wordpress self hosted) plugin designed to display portfolios and various media support including gallery sets, single image, video, google maps, audio and link with very ease and elegant.



Source + Demo

7. Metro Menu

This plugin is responsive and customizable. You can change the color, animation, position, closing methods and more.



SourceDemo

8. Snap.js

A Library for creating beautiful mobile shelfs in Javascript



SourceDemo

9. Parsley.js

Javascript form validation, without actually writing a single line of javascript!



Source + Demo

10. Wookmark-jQuery

This is a jQuery plugin for laying out a dynamic grid of elements.



SourceDemo