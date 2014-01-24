Skip to main content

10 Random jQuery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

In today’s post is another set of 10 Random jQuery plugins you will find very useful. Check them out especially #5. jQuery.PointAt, #7. CropZoom and #10. iView plugins! Enjoy =)

1. jQuery MiniColors

A tiny color picker built on jQuery

jQuery-MiniColors.jpg
Source + Demo

2. Intention.js

Offers a light-weight and clear way to dynamically restructure HTML in a responsive manner.

Intention-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Response JS

A jQuery plugin that provides tools for building performance-optimized, mobile-first responsive websites. Its breakpoint sets use HTML5 data attributes to dynamically swap markup based on breakpoints so that rich content can be served progressively.

Response-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

4. Sidr

The best jQuery plugin for creating side menus and the easiest way for doing your menu responsive

Sidr1.jpg
SourceDemo

5. jQuery.PointAt

A simple jQuery plugin for pointing at stuff.

jQuery-PointAt.jpg
Source + Demo

6. slugg

Make strings url-safe.

Slugg.jpg
Source + Demo

7. CropZoom

A plugin that let you select an area of an image and then crop it. Whit this tool you also will be able to zoom in or to zoom out, to drag and also rotate an image.

CropZoom.jpg
SourceDemo

8. textillate.js

Combines some awesome libraries to provide a ease-to-use plugin for applying CSS3 animations to any text.

textillate-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

9. ExplorerCanvas

Modern browsers like Firefox, Safari, Chrome and Opera support the HTML5 canvas tag to allow 2D command-based drawing. ExplorerCanvas brings the same functionality to Internet Explorer. To use, web developers only need to include a single script tag in their existing web pages.

ExplorerCanvas.jpg
SourceDemo

10. iView

The world’s most awesome jQuery Image and Content slider

iView.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

