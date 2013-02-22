10 Random jQuery Plugin Friday Goodness

Enjoy.

1. jquery.snipe

Sniper-lens-style zoom on images.



SourceDemo

2. jQuery Fancy Switch

This tutorial is aimed at users just stepping on the jQuery ladder, and hopefully this will demonstrate how simple some techniques are. The design of the switch was done by Shegy.



SourceDemo

3. jQFancyFields

Helps you to design your custom forms quickly and easily.



SourceDemo

4. jQuery “webks Responsive Table” Plugin

Transforms less mobile compliant default HTML Tables into a flexible responsive (list) format.



SourceDemo

5. Columnizer jQuery Plugin

It will automatically layout your content in newspaper column format. You can specify either column width or a static number of columns.



SourceDemo

6. Parsley.js

Javascript form validation, without actually writing a single line of javascript!



Source + Demo

7. CanvasQuery

It is a wrapper library for HTML5 Canvas element which allows it to be used with jQuery like syntax.



SourceDemo

8. Horizontal Scrolling with jQuery

Just sometimes, it is nice to be different and build a website around the horizontal axis. This, however, poses limitations because the computer mouse, and it’s mouse wheel, does not scroll sideways – but this can be rectified with good-ol’ jQuery.



SourceDemo

9. Sly

jQuery plugin for one-directional scrolling with item based navigation support.



Source + Demo

10. JavaScript Vertical Splitter

A stand alone script that allows two side-by-side containers to be resized by dragging a handle left or right.



SourceDemo