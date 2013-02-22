10 Random jQuery Plugin Friday Goodness
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Enjoy.
1. jquery.snipe
Sniper-lens-style zoom on images.
SourceDemo
2. jQuery Fancy Switch
This tutorial is aimed at users just stepping on the jQuery ladder, and hopefully this will demonstrate how simple some techniques are. The design of the switch was done by Shegy.
SourceDemo
3. jQFancyFields
Helps you to design your custom forms quickly and easily.
SourceDemo
4. jQuery “webks Responsive Table” Plugin
Transforms less mobile compliant default HTML Tables into a flexible responsive (list) format.
SourceDemo
5. Columnizer jQuery Plugin
It will automatically layout your content in newspaper column format. You can specify either column width or a static number of columns.
SourceDemo
6. Parsley.js
Javascript form validation, without actually writing a single line of javascript!
Source + Demo
7. CanvasQuery
It is a wrapper library for HTML5 Canvas element which allows it to be used with jQuery like syntax.
SourceDemo
8. Horizontal Scrolling with jQuery
Just sometimes, it is nice to be different and build a website around the horizontal axis. This, however, poses limitations because the computer mouse, and it’s mouse wheel, does not scroll sideways – but this can be rectified with good-ol’ jQuery.
SourceDemo
9. Sly
jQuery plugin for one-directional scrolling with item based navigation support.
Source + Demo
10. JavaScript Vertical Splitter
A stand alone script that allows two side-by-side containers to be resized by dragging a handle left or right.
SourceDemo
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
