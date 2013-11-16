10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – NOVEMBER 2013 (Part 1)
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Some cool web development stuff was found in November (sa far!) Here are the finds. Have fun! =)
1. jsCode
Generate and share your own JavaScript coding guidelines.
2. Ionicons
The premium icon font for Ionic Framework. 100% free and open source.
3. Absolute Centering
Absolute centering in CSS.
4. TinyPNG
TinyPNG uses smart lossy compression techniques to reduce the file size of your PNG files.
5. Lob
A simple API to integrate print & mail solutions into your applications.
6. Google Drops Support for IE9
As previously announced, Internet Explorer 11 launched on October 17, 2013, and as a result, we’ve discontinued support for Internet Explorer 9.
7. Web Sequence Diagrams
Draw and edit sequence diagrams..
8. Caniuse.com Beta Announced
Compatibility tables for support of HTML5, CSS3, SVG and more in desktop and mobile browsers.
9. Popular Coding Convention on Github
Analyze Github commits to know which convention is popular.
10. SuperPutty
A Windows application used primarily as a window manager for the PuTTY SSH Client.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns