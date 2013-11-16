Skip to main content

10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – NOVEMBER 2013 (Part 1)

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Some cool web development stuff was found in November (sa far!) Here are the finds. Have fun! =)

1. jsCode

Generate and share your own JavaScript coding guidelines.

Source + Demo

2. Ionicons

The premium icon font for Ionic Framework. 100% free and open source.

Source + Demo

3. Absolute Centering

Absolute centering in CSS.

Source + Demo

4. TinyPNG

TinyPNG uses smart lossy compression techniques to reduce the file size of your PNG files.

Source + Demo

5. Lob

A simple API to integrate print & mail solutions into your applications.

Source

6. Google Drops Support for IE9

As previously announced, Internet Explorer 11 launched on October 17, 2013, and as a result, we’ve discontinued support for Internet Explorer 9.

Source

7. Web Sequence Diagrams

Draw and edit sequence diagrams..

Source + Demo

8. Caniuse.com Beta Announced

Compatibility tables for support of HTML5, CSS3, SVG and more in desktop and mobile browsers.

Source

9. Popular Coding Convention on Github

Analyze Github commits to know which convention is popular.

Source

10. SuperPutty

A Windows application used primarily as a window manager for the PuTTY SSH Client.

Source

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

