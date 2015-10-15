Watch: Loading Images the Lazy Loading Way
By Tim Evko
JavaScript
Writing JavaScript can be a fun and challenging experience. Improving the performance of your website can also be an equally rewarding. You may have noticed that images on websites can be heavy and slow, but they don’t need to effect our initial page rendering. In this screencast we’ll take a look at how to best
lazyload an image to speed up the performance of your site.
you can find this demo on CodePen.
Tim Evko is a front end web developer from New York, with a passion for responsive web development, Sass, and JavaScript. He lives on coffee, CodePen demos and flannel shirts.
