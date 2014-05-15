Using npm link in Node.js
By Golo Roden
JavaScript
Have you ever wanted to work with local npm modules elegantly, without the need to officially publish them?
In this video I introduce the
npm link command, which helps you solve this issue in a convenient and easy way.
Interested in learning more about Node.js? In my new Learnable course Node.js: An introduction for Backend Developers you can learn bow to develop web applications, extend Node.js with third-party as well as custom modules, and use Node.js to create modern single-page applications.
