Using npm link in Node.js

Have you ever wanted to work with local npm modules elegantly, without the need to officially publish them?

In this video I introduce the npm link command, which helps you solve this issue in a convenient and easy way.

Interested in learning more about Node.js? In my new Learnable course Node.js: An introduction for Backend Developers you can learn bow to develop web applications, extend Node.js with third-party as well as custom modules, and use Node.js to create modern single-page applications.