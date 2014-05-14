Universal Selector (CSS Selector)
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Description
The universal selector matches any element type. It can be implied (and therefore omitted) if it isn’t the only component of the simple selector. The two selector examples shown here are equivalent:
*.warning {
⋮ declarations
}
.warning {
⋮ declarations
}
It’s important not to confuse the universal selector with a wildcard character—the universal selector doesn’t match “zero or more elements.” Consider the following HTML fragment:
<body> <div> <h1>The <em>Universal</em> Selector</h1> <p>We must <em>emphasize</em> the following:</p> <ul> <li>It's <em>not</em> a wildcard.</li> <li>It matches elements regardless of <em>type</em>.</li> </ul> This is an <em>immediate</em> child of the division. </div> </body>
The selector
div * em will match the following
em elements:
- “Universal” in the
h1element (
*matches the
<h1>)
- “emphasize” in the
pelement (
*matches the
<p>)
- “not” in the first
lielement (
*matches the
<ul>or the
<li>)
- “type” in the second
lielement (
*matches the
<ul>or the
<li>)
However, it won’t match the
<em>immediate</em> element, since that’s an immediate child of the
div element—there’s nothing between
<div> and
<em> for the
* to match.
Example
This rule set will be applied to every element in a document:
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
