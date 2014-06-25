Skip to main content

Understanding Variable Scope & Closures Without Losing your Mind

By Daniel Zabinskas

JavaScript

In this Learnable video you’ll learn about variable scope in JavaScript. How, when, and where you declare a variable dictates how you can access that variable later in your code. We’ll also see how understanding variable scope leads on to the extremely powerful concept of closures.

