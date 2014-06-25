Understanding Variable Scope & Closures Without Losing your Mind
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In this Learnable video you’ll learn about variable scope in JavaScript. How, when, and where you declare a variable dictates how you can access that variable later in your code. We’ll also see how understanding variable scope leads on to the extremely powerful concept of closures.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns