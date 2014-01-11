Skip to main content

Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 5/5)

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Counting down from 100, here is what we think are the best jQuery plugins on 2013. Here are the 20-1 entries. Note: Some older plugins may be featured if they have had a major upgrade in 2013.

20. Custom Scrollbar

Custom scrollbar plugin that’s fully customizable with CSS. Features vertical/horizontal scrolling, mouse-wheel support (via jQuery mousewheel plugin), scrolling buttons, scroll inertia with easing, auto-adjustable scrollbar length, nested scrollbars, scroll-to functionality, user defined callbacks and much more.

Custom-Scrollbar.jpg
Source + Demo

19. Adipoli jQuery Image Hover Plugin

Adipoli is a simple jQuery plugin used to bring stylish image hover effects.

Adipoli-Image-Hover.jpg
SourceDemo

18. Mobi Pick

An Android-style datepicker widget for jQuery Mobile. It uses the date library XDate and allows progressive enhancement for date input fields using Modernizr.

Mobi-Pick1.jpg
SourceDemo

17. Parsley.js

Javascript form validation, without actually writing a single line of javascript!

Parsley-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

16. Select2

A jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

Select2.jpg
Source + Demo

15. jQuery UI Map

Google map v3 plugin for jQuery and jQuery Mobile

jQuery-UI-Map.jpg
SourceDemo

14. Hook.js

Pull to refresh. For the web.

Hook-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

13. ModalBox

a powerfull jQuery plugin which can be used to highlight a photo, video, map, AJAX content or inline HTML content. ModalBox can also be used to show Alert, Confirm or Prompt boxes.

ModalBox.jpg
SourceDemo

12. iPicture²

It is an evolution of free iPicture jQuery Plugin. iPicture² creates interactive pictures with extra descriptions, embedded video, links or everything else using javascript and css3.

iPicture².jpg
SourceDemo

11. Canvas Query

A wrapper library for the HTML5 Canvas element that allows it to be used with a jQuery like syntax. It also adds a lot of common use image manipulation methods which are convenient for game developers.

Canvas-Query.jpg
SourceDemo

10. Percentage Loader

A jQuery plugin for displaying a progress widget in more visually striking way than the ubiquitous horizontal progress bar / textual counter.

Percentage-Loader.jpg
Source + Demo

9. Moment.js

A javascript date library for parsing, validating, manipulating, and formatting dates.

Moment-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

8. Chart.js

Easy, object oriented client side graphs for designers and developers.

Chart-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

7. Bacon!

A jQuery plugin that allows you to wrap text around a bezier curve or a line.

Bacon.jpg
Source + Demo

6. rainyday.js

The idea behind rainyday.js is to create a JavaScript library that makes use of the HTML5 canvas to render an animation of raindrops falling on a glass surface.

Rainyday-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

5. jQuery File Upload

File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bars, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery.

jQuery-File-Upload.jpg
SourceDemo

4. Vegas Background jQuery Plugin

Vegas is a jQuery plugin to add beautiful fullscreen backgrounds to your webpages. You can even create amazing Slideshows.

Vegas-Background.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Sly

JavaScript library for one-directional scrolling with item based navigation support.

Sly.jpg
Source + Demo

2. jQuery Social Stream Plugin

Includes Facebook, Twitter, Google + & LinkedIn share links to make you social network streams more interactive, help promote your social network posts and boost your traffic!

jQuery-Social-Stream.jpg
SourceDemo

1. MixItUp

A CSS3 and jQuery Filter and Sort Plugin

MixtItUp.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

