Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 5/5)

Counting down from 100, here is what we think are the best jQuery plugins on 2013. Here are the 20-1 entries. Note: Some older plugins may be featured if they have had a major upgrade in 2013.

20. Custom Scrollbar

Custom scrollbar plugin that’s fully customizable with CSS. Features vertical/horizontal scrolling, mouse-wheel support (via jQuery mousewheel plugin), scrolling buttons, scroll inertia with easing, auto-adjustable scrollbar length, nested scrollbars, scroll-to functionality, user defined callbacks and much more.



Source + Demo

19. Adipoli jQuery Image Hover Plugin

Adipoli is a simple jQuery plugin used to bring stylish image hover effects.



SourceDemo

18. Mobi Pick

An Android-style datepicker widget for jQuery Mobile. It uses the date library XDate and allows progressive enhancement for date input fields using Modernizr.



SourceDemo

17. Parsley.js

Javascript form validation, without actually writing a single line of javascript!



Source + Demo

16. Select2

A jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.



Source + Demo

15. jQuery UI Map

Google map v3 plugin for jQuery and jQuery Mobile



SourceDemo

14. Hook.js

Pull to refresh. For the web.



Source + Demo

13. ModalBox

a powerfull jQuery plugin which can be used to highlight a photo, video, map, AJAX content or inline HTML content. ModalBox can also be used to show Alert, Confirm or Prompt boxes.



SourceDemo

12. iPicture²

It is an evolution of free iPicture jQuery Plugin. iPicture² creates interactive pictures with extra descriptions, embedded video, links or everything else using javascript and css3.



SourceDemo

11. Canvas Query

A wrapper library for the HTML5 Canvas element that allows it to be used with a jQuery like syntax. It also adds a lot of common use image manipulation methods which are convenient for game developers.



SourceDemo

10. Percentage Loader

A jQuery plugin for displaying a progress widget in more visually striking way than the ubiquitous horizontal progress bar / textual counter.



Source + Demo

9. Moment.js

A javascript date library for parsing, validating, manipulating, and formatting dates.



Source + Demo

8. Chart.js

Easy, object oriented client side graphs for designers and developers.



Source + Demo

7. Bacon!

A jQuery plugin that allows you to wrap text around a bezier curve or a line.



Source + Demo

6. rainyday.js

The idea behind rainyday.js is to create a JavaScript library that makes use of the HTML5 canvas to render an animation of raindrops falling on a glass surface.



SourceDemo

5. jQuery File Upload

File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bars, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery.



SourceDemo

4. Vegas Background jQuery Plugin

Vegas is a jQuery plugin to add beautiful fullscreen backgrounds to your webpages. You can even create amazing Slideshows.



SourceDemo

3. Sly

JavaScript library for one-directional scrolling with item based navigation support.



Source + Demo

2. jQuery Social Stream Plugin

Includes Facebook, Twitter, Google + & LinkedIn share links to make you social network streams more interactive, help promote your social network posts and boost your traffic!



SourceDemo

1. MixItUp

A CSS3 and jQuery Filter and Sort Plugin



Source + Demo