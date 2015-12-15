How to Make Accessible Web Components — a Brief Guide
JavaScript
By Artem Tabalin,
Artem Tabalin demonstrates how to make web components more accessible via ARIA attributes, keyboard support and validating their visual accessibility.
By Artem Tabalin,
Artem Tabalin demonstrates how to make web components more accessible via ARIA attributes, keyboard support and validating their visual accessibility.
By Artem Tabalin,
Artem Tabalin explains how to create a multiselect component as a Web Component.
By Pankaj Parashar,
Pankaj Parashar introduces Microsoft's X-Tag JavaScript library to enable Web Components, using the example of a Google Map custom element.