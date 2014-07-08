WP API and OAuth – Using WordPress without WordPress
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno implements WP-API and OAuth into a WordPress installation, allowing other outside apps to hook into WP and use API calls to make posts!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno implements WP-API and OAuth into a WordPress installation, allowing other outside apps to hook into WP and use API calls to make posts!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Themosis is a new plugin for WordPress which enables MVC-powered plugin development for WP with rigid Laravel-like structure