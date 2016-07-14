work from home

Home Office Setup Essentials: 6 Principles to Improve Your Space
Entrepreneur
By Joshua Kraus,
Build the ultimate home office setup, from choosing the ideal space and avoiding distractions to the best lighting and furniture.
By Joshua Kraus,
Build the ultimate home office setup, from choosing the ideal space and avoiding distractions to the best lighting and furniture.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Working from home when living with those who don't understand working from home can be tough. Here's how to make it work.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz talks about seven important factors to keep in mind when planning your home office design and habits.