wordpress update

What’s New in WordPress 4.7
WordPress
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress 4.7 "Vaughan” has just landed honouring the jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan. Chris Burgess covers what's new in this latest release.
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress 4.7 "Vaughan” has just landed honouring the jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan. Chris Burgess covers what's new in this latest release.
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress 4.2 (Powell) has just landed and it’s jam packed with goodness for users and developers alike. This article covers an overview of what to expect.