vagrant cloud

Vagrantfile Explained: Setting Up and Provisioning with Shell
PHP
By George Fekete,
George Fekete walks through a Vagrantfile construction from scratch, explaining every step of the way until you get a fully provisioned Ubuntu box
By George Fekete,
George Fekete walks through a Vagrantfile construction from scratch, explaining every step of the way until you get a fully provisioned Ubuntu box
By George Fekete,
George Fekete guides you through the process of manually building, configuring and hosting a Vagrant base box, so you can share it with the world.