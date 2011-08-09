JavaScript Date Object: The Beginner’s Guide to JavaScript Date and Time
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article provides a very high level overview of the JavaScript Date object.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article provides a very high level overview of the JavaScript Date object.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article explores five useful functions which are native to PHP, but missing from the JavaScript core.
By James Edwards,
This article presents a simple, but powerful function which cleans up the DOM. The cleaning process removes extraneous DOM nodes such as comments.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article covers the topic of string trimming in JavaScript. The article also enhances JavaScript's native string trimming functions.
By James Edwards,
This article covers a simple function which detects empty values. Example empty values include null, undefined, the empty string, and empty arrays.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article discusses the concept of web cookies, and how they can be used with JavaScript.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article covers five useful utility functions that JavaScript shouldd have, but doesn't.
By James Edwards,
This post introduces a utility function for applying padding to strings and numbers.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,