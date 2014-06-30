Types Are Mightier than Tests
Java
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Functional programming can dramatically reduce the need for testing by using types to reduce the number of possible implementation choices.
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Functional programming can dramatically reduce the need for testing by using types to reduce the number of possible implementation choices.
By James Steinbach,
This article will compare Types and Pods, two plugins for creating unique custom post types to match your (or your client's) needs precisely.