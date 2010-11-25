What’s the Best Programming Language to Learn in 2016?
By Craig Buckler,
How can you decide which programming language to use when faced with conflicting advice, surveys and opinions? Craig reveals the best way to start...
By Craig Buckler,
How can you decide which programming language to use when faced with conflicting advice, surveys and opinions? Craig reveals the best way to start...
By Jerry Cao,
It's a new year and the perfect time to seed your mind with new, fresh ideas. Jerry has 11 ebooks to inform and inspire. Oh, and they're all free!
By workerbee,
Design trends have a natural ebbs and flows and it's hard not to get sucked along with the new wave. Workerbee has some smart methods to find your own path.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you looking for a new challenge? Do you want to update your JavaScript skills? Craig reveals the languages which are in most demand for 2015.
By Craig Buckler,
Raw data from website analytics does not help you understand the visitors who influence those figures. Craig looks at Ptengine - a service which could lead to website enlightenment!
By Craig Buckler,
A look at programming language job trends, along with some advice on how to choose your first programming language.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Jennifer Farley,