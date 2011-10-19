11 Productivity Tools to Help Web Developers Beat Deadlines
By Parth Misra,
Parth Misra presents 11 productivity tools, explaining how they can help organize your day and increase your productivity.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler looks at Nutcache, a powerful tool for mangaging teams and projects.
By Peter Nijssen,
How do you keep track of how much time you spend coding? Peter Nijssen takes a look at WakaTime, a tool designed to make the process easy.
By kaziz,
For programmers, time tracking is an essential habit that can boost your productivity--and your income. This guide shows you how to get started.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
Bad time estimates are a major reason why many freelancers are overworked and underpaid. This step-by-step plan will help you earn a liveable wage.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Tracking your time might be what you need to go from struggling freelancer to successful small-business owner. Jacco shows you five pain-free ways to do it.
By Kelly Drill,
A way to track your hours accurately, conveniently and regularly is a bit of a holy grail for us web folk. Surely there's an app for that? Kelly Drill provides some guidelines.
