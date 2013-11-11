Tessel 2: Pairing JavaScript and the Internet of Things with Ease
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to pair and run a simple JavaScript powered app on the Tessel 2 microcontroller.
This article looks at JavaScript in contexts other than the web. Specifically, it looks at JavaScript's use in the Internet of Things (IoT).
