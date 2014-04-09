Getting Started with React and JSX
JavaScript
By Sandeep Panda,
This article provides a primer on the React view system and JSX templating language.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace walks us through a paradigm-shifting new template engine, Transphporm, which uses CSS selectors to alter template content. Intrigued? Come see!
By Brian Rinaldi,
In the second part of his mini-series on Wintersmith, Brian Rinaldi shows how to create posts, metadata and data, and how to deploy your static website.
By Brian Rinaldi,
Brian Rinaldi shows you how to get started with Wintersmith, one the best Node.js-based static site generators in his opinion.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces JadePHP - the PHP implementation of the popular Jade templating engine.