technology

Being a Full Stack Developer
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno talks about being a full stack developer and the required technologies to be a good jack of all trades in the modern age of web development
By Aleczander Gamboa,
We chat to Influx's CMO Alex Holmes about how Influx is the solution to the customer support industry, plus his best advice for emerging entrepreneurs.
By Alex Walker,
The Trolley Problem is one of the great 'thought experiments' in ethics. But it's a thought experiment that's about to play out in the real world.
By Alex Walker,
New technologies have a way of shaking up the status quo and there's usually someone not happy about it.
By Alex Walker,
While technological brings inevitable negatives, sometimes we're too quick to romanticize the times 'before tech made us antisocial'.
