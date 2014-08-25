Extending WordPress Taxonomies
WordPress
By Simon Codrington,
While the standard WordPress taxonomies are fine, you may need additional ways to group content together in a logical manner. We show you how to do this.
This tutorial will help outline all that you need to know about WordPress taxonomies including a step-by-step process to create your own custom taxonomies.