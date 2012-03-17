Is the Rise of Millennial Women in Tech Just an Illusion?
By Angela Phung,
Are more younger women entering the tech industry? Or have women always been involved but tend to leave the industry as they get older?
By Craig Buckler,
Craig discusses the tools, languages and career satisfaction levels of 64,000 developers who completed the 2017 Stack Overflow survey.
By James Hibbard,
The results of our 2017 JavaScript survey are in! James Hibbard takes a look at how you answered and addresses some of the comments raised.
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques asks you to help SitePoint make the JavaScript channel even better this year by taking our 10-question JavaScript survey.
By Craig Buckler,
Reflect on your skill set and career choices. Have you made the right decisions? Are there better options? Should you consider a change?
By Bruno Skvorc,
In December of 2015, we put out a survey asking you what you liked or disliked about our PHP channel. Now, let's look at the results!
By Aja Frost,
Aja Frost looks at seven ways you can validate a minimum viable product in the market.
By Bruno Skvorc,
2015 was epic for the PHP channel at SitePoint - but we've got an even bigger appetite for 2016. Help us improve by filling out a short survey!
By Craig Buckler,
Are you a self-taught developer under 30 using Notepad++ to write full-stack code? According to Stack Overflow, you probably are. Craig analyses the 2015 developer survey.
By Bruno Skvorc,
The survey is complete and the data has been crunched - which framework is the most popular PHP framework of 2015? Tune in to find out.
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's time for SitePoint's annual framework survey again - which one is most popular? Why? Among which nationality and age group? Find out!
By Ophelie Lechat,
What were the most-requested topics on SitePoint this year? Find out in our survey results.
By Ophelie Lechat,
Enter our 2015 survey and help us tailor our content to your interests. You could also win an iPad Air!
By Ophelie Lechat,
Our team's goal is helping SitePoint readers build a better web. Help us by sharing which browsers and devices you use and develop for.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discover the best php IDE in 2014 with our survey results. Over 4000 participants voiced their opinion.
By Ophelie Lechat,
By Craig Buckler,