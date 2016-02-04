static hosting

How to Host Static Sites for Free with an Automated Pipeline
Web
By Lucero del Alba,
Learn how to host static Jamstack sites for free with an automated pipeline for deployment. We look at the process for Netlify, GitHub Pages, and many more.
By Lucero del Alba,
Learn how to host static Jamstack sites for free with an automated pipeline for deployment. We look at the process for Netlify, GitHub Pages, and many more.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to install, use, customize, and deploy a static site blog generated with Sculpin - a PHP static site generator!
By Thomas Peham,
Thomas describes a static site generator workflow, from the generator itself to bug tracking, hosting, version control, QA testing and product management.