7 Reasons NOT to Use a Static Site Generator
By Craig Buckler,
Static sites can have benefits, but they aren't right for every project! Learn seven reasons why an SSG might not be the best choice for your next project.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Static site generators are a key element of the modern Jamstack architecture. We explore the standout features of seven leading static site generators.
By Craig Buckler,
You want to offer static-site benefits to clients, but they want WordPress! Learn how to use Eleventy with WordPress to offer the best of both worlds.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler introduces Eleventy (11ty), a Node.js static site generator, showing how to build a simple site with pages and blog/article posts.
By Lucero del Alba,
Learn how to migrate from WordPress to a static site generator. Totally static sites radically improve your site's speed, performance, and security.
By Lucero del Alba,
Understand the Jamstack, an alternative to LAMP and MEAN. Use static files with JavaScript to build secure, scalable, easy-to-maintain sites and apps.